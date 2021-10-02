SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School football team found some momentum, some points, and its first win of the season when it came home to face Brainerd on homecoming last Friday.

This Friday at Sauk Rapids-Rice, the Jacks left several points on the field -- none more important than those lost in the fourth quarter. Most notably, a fourth-down pitch to Ethan Biehn was stopped at the 1-yard line to deny BHS a crucial touchdown and solidify a 21-6 win for the undefeated Storm.

“The fourth quarter kind of unraveled a little bit on us,” Jacks head coach Bryan Stoffel said on KBUN. “And that's what we talked about as a team, is the things that we got to fix (are) some of the things that happened in that fourth quarter.”

Those things not only included that missed scoring opportunity, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Storm quarterback Dominic Mathies, a late Sauk Rapids-Rice touchdown to stretch the deficit to double digits and multiple long Bemidji offensive drives that were unable to procure points.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone continually tonight,” Stoffel said. “I think we were down there four times maybe, and we only got one touchdown and one score out of that. So that continues to plague us offensively this year. So we got to find a way, me mostly, find a way to attack the defense in the red zone, get our kids in a better spot to make those plays.”

There were bright spots for the Lumberjacks (1-3). Bemidji’s defense held the Storm's potent offense down for most of the game and kept Mathies well under 50% on passing attempts. The Jacks’ offense made splash plays of their own, with Jack Larson’s first touchdown pass of the year to Caden Bolte giving BHS a first-quarter lead. Seth Newby filled in at running back after Gemini Ellis suffered a laceration above his wrist and broke off a 65-yard run that was a shoestring tackle away from going to the end zone.

But it was the overall inconsistency of their execution, especially once they entered areas of the field where a score was an imminent possibility, that doomed the Jacks to their third loss.

“What I stress to the boys is our focus tends to wane, and that's when we get ourselves in trouble,” Stoffel said. “And so we got to find a way to dial in our focus and be ready to compete every time we step out on the field, every play.

“We went toe-to-toe with a really good football team tonight, and that shows that we're capable of so much more than what we're doing. So that's what we're trying to get the kids to (believe in), and obviously we've taken a lot of steps this year, just from Week 1, Week 2 to where we're at right now. We're just trying to get those boys to take that next step.”

BHS is getting closer, but it wasn’t enough in Sauk Rapids against a team off to its best start since 1994 at 5-0. The Jacks’ new challenge will be against Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6

BHS 6 0 0 0 -- 6

SRR 0 7 0 14 -- 21

First quarter -- BHS TD, Bolte 20-yard catch from Larson (Peterson PAT no good), 6-0 BHS.

Second quarter -- SRR TD, Walrath 85-yard catch from Mathies (Arndt PAT), 7-6 SRR.

Third quarter -- No scoring.

Fourth quarter -- SRR TD, Mathies 1-yard run (2-pt conversion good), 15-6 SRR; SRR TD, Lund 11-yard catch from Mathies (2-pt conversion no good), 21-6 SRR.