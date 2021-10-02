Kevin Stefanski isn’t the only notable Cleveland coach returning to Minnesota on Sunday after having had a lengthy tenure with the Vikings.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will return after having had that same position with the Vikings from 2011-18. Priefer went to the Browns in 2018 under head coach Freddie Kitchens and was retained when Stefanski replaced Kitchens in 2019. Stefanski was a Vikings assistant coach from 2006-19, finishing up as offensive coordinator, and will coach against Minnesota for the first time in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The Minnesota Vikings were a great organization from ownership to personnel to the coaching staff, players and front office, and there some really good people,’’ Priefer said. “I enjoyed my time up there, and going back there is going to be fun.”

Priefer was with the Vikings when they played home games at three different stadiums. He was on hand at the Metrodome from 2011-13, at then-named TCF Bank Stadium from 2014-15, and then for games after U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016.

“I think it was louder,’’ Priefer said in comparing U.S. Bank Stadium, which seats 66,860, to the Metrodome, which seated 64,121. “The Metrodome was extremely loud. … Maybe it is more people. … I think the way it is structured, (U.S. Bank Stadium) is a beautiful building. … It will be very loud on Sunday, I know that.”

The Browns haven’t played in Minnesota since 2013, when they won 31-27 at the Metrodome.

Richardson vs. Browns

If defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson remains upset about released by the Browns last April, he has a chance to take it out on them Sunday.

After letting Richardson go to clear his $12 million contract off the books, the Browns sought to re-sign him for a lesser amount but he turned down a deal that was reportedly for more than $3.56 million he got from the Vikings for one year.

Richardson declined an interview request to discuss his Cleveland tenure. With Minnesota, he has become a reserve for the first time in his nine-year career, and has averaged just 23.7 snaps in the first three games.

“He hasn’t said a word to me,’’ co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said about Richardson’s role. “He goes out every day and works. …I don’t think his role is an issue for him at all.”

Stopping sacks

In Week 2, the Vikings held Arizona’s Chandler Jones without a sack after he had five the previous week, and allowed the Cardinals to sack Kirk Cousins just once. They hope to repeat that formula Sunday.

Cleveland had nine sacks in last Sunday’s 26-6 win over Chicago. Myles Garrett had 4 ½ and Jadeveon Clowney two.

“I think our offensive line has been playing very well,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “Obviously, those guys that they have, Clowney and Garrett are both great players. We’re not going to be able to block them single all day. We’ll have to give them some help at times, but we’ve done a good job in the last couple of weeks, so we’re hopeful that we can. It will be a good test.”