Former Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams admits he is “stinking it up” in fantasy football this season, but that’s not because of Adam Thielen.

Williams, who will be inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s game against Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium, said after practice Friday at the TCO Performance Center he has Thielen, a Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, native, on three of his six fantasy teams. The Vikings receiver is tied for second in the NFL with four touchdown catches through three games.

“He’s been doing big things and he continues to get better every year, and he’s a touchdown machine,” said Williams, who played for the Vikings from 2003-13, his final season being when Thielen was on the practice squad. “I told him (Friday), ‘Make sure you keep getting in that (end) zone.’ ”

Thielen is good at pleasing fantasy-football participants. Last season, he caught a career-high 14 touchdowns, tied for third in the NFL.

“I keep chuckling at the touchdowns,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “After the Cincinnati game (when Thielen scored twice in the Sept. 12 opener), I said, ‘You’re starting to become like Cris Carter. Just catching touchdowns over, over and over.’ ”

Carter is the Vikings’ career leader with 110 receiving touchdowns; Thielen is sixth with 43 in eight seasons. But with Cousins throwing to him, Thielen figures to quickly climb that list.

Since coming to Minnesota in 2018, Cousins has connected with Thielen on 33 touchdowns. He clearly has become Cousins’ favorite target in the red zone even if the quarterback shrugs that off.

“I really just go to where my reads take me, whether it’s Adam a bunch or Justin (Jefferson) a bunch or neither of them,” Cousins said.

Consider, though, that Jefferson led the Vikings last season as a rookie with 88 receptions and with 1,400 receiving yards but his seven touchdowns were half as many as Thielen’s. Thielen had 74 catches for 925 yards last season.

Jefferson has two touchdown receptions this year, again half as many as Thielen. Their statistics otherwise are similar: Thielen has 21 catches for 181 yards, and Jefferson has 20 for 254 yards.

“(Thielen’s) a beast,” said Jefferson, known for having popularized “The Griddy” dance after scoring. “My man, he’s a killer. He just knows how to get in the end zone, and I love to see it. I love watching the guy, I love seeing his little Griddies in the end zone. They’re hilarious. I just love being a part of it, just learning from the things that he’s teaching me, and I’m trying to be that touchdown threat, too.”

Meanwhile, Thielen shrugs off the notion that he is, to quote Williams, a “touchdown machine.”

“I don’t know if it’s a knack,” he said of scoring touchdowns. “I think it’s just opportunity, right? They draw plays up for me and have given me opportunities to do that. I don’t think that there’s anything more to it other than just opportunity, right? And then when you get that opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it.”

But there’s a reason the Vikings look for Thielen so often near the end zone. He is known for his excellent hands and for being one of the NFL’s best route runners.

“He’s great at a lot of different things, and when you get down to the red zone you’re looking for your most detail-oriented guy, and he’s one of those guys when the windows get small, so you need to know exactly where he’s going to be,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said.

After Thielen had his fourth 2021 score in last Sunday’s 30-17 win over Seattle, the Vikings announced that he had tied for the second-most touchdowns in team history in the first three games of a season. Randy Moss had five in the first three games in 2004, and Ahmad Rashad had four in the first three in 1979 (all came in the opener against San Francisco).

“I respect that kid a lot,” Rashad said of Thielen. “He is a nifty route-runner. He runs great routes, and he has great hands and great concentration. Anything near him he’s going to catch. If you try to guard him man-to-man, he’s going to catch four or five touchdowns a game.”