P.J. Fleck is scheduled for 12 sessions this fall. He arrives in a large SUV just before his hour-long appointment that begins every Tuesday at noon.

Sometimes the sessions are easy-going: He shares the good times, how the situations made him feel and what to possibly carry over into the next week.

Other times, it’s harder to talk about it: He goes over what went wrong, how the setbacks made him feel and tries to find the big picture.

After the 30-0 victory over Colorado on Sept. 18, the Gophers head football coach’s KFAN radio show was promotional in nature. After his worst loss in four-plus seasons at Minnesota — a 14-10 upset loss to 31-point underdog Bowling Green last Saturday — the show was like going to therapy.

Hosts Mike Grimm and Justin Gaard are sports commentators, but after a loss like that, they better resemble counselors. At the Tipsy Steer restaurant in Roseville on Tuesday, Fleck sat between them in a chair, but might as well have been laying down on a couch, pouring out his emotions.

“First off, just want to apologize to all of our fans,” Fleck said in the opening segment. “I know how hard that loss was for everybody.”

Speaking of therapy, Gopher football fans might need some, too. With Fleck, they thought they were in a healthier relationship. In 2019, they enjoyed double-digit wins and a triumph in a New Year’s Day bowl game. This season, they had extended a winning streak to 21 nonconference games, feeling they had a comfort blanket from the bad losses to lesser foes in yesteryears.

When Minnesota’s conservative offense struggled to pass the ball last weekend, fans had flashbacks to previous trauma. To name a few: the loss to New Mexico State in Jerry Kill’s second game in 2011; defeats at the hands of South Dakota and North Dakota State in Tim Brewster’s rocky era, and the 44-41 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the Insight Bowl to end Glen Mason’s tenure in 2006.

When Fleck spoke of the latest setback on Tuesday, there was no background din from the 50 or so Gophers fans in attendance. No murmur of conversation coming from a back booth, not even the sound of a fork hitting a plate.

“It’s not acceptable, but the word ‘embarrassing,’ I’m not going to use,” Fleck said. “That takes away from the accomplishments of Bowling Green.”

Fleck spent his Sunday team meeting trying to put the Bowling Green loss in perspective. How 25%t of Power Five teams have lost to a Group of Five or FCS school this season and how Minnesota’s nonconference streak was the best since Purdue won 24 straight from 1926-1933.

“It doesn’t make our players feel any better, but it gives them perspective,” Fleck said.

Fleck and the Gophers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) look to respond in a restart of Big Ten Conference play against Purdue (3-1, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Fleck isn’t the only one who feels talking it out is beneficial. U players had a brief meeting at Tuesday’s practice to put into action what came out of Sunday’s team meeting.

“I feel as if the team has made a decision,” defensive lineman Boye Mafe said. “I mean we came in on Sunday and we had a talk. We really sat down and said we have to make a decision, this is going into Big Ten play, this coming off our loss in out-of-conference game … We have to. We know last week wasn’t good enough. We know as a team that we did not play to our best capability.

“If we want to talk about who we are and how we play, we got to show that this week and moving forward,” he continued. “It’s not just about this week or about this next opponent, it’s about the whole season. If we want to do what we want to do with this season, we have to really show up and really actually execute.”

Fleck repeatedly has said, sometimes during his radio show, that the line of success for this program doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a steady, uninterrupted ascent. In 2017, he scribbled a red line on a paper as if it were a graph: it went up and down, up and down, but gradually climbed.

Earlier Tuesday, Fleck’s hour-long therapy session, er, radio show kept chugging along.

“This isn’t about hitting the panic button, and this isn’t about all-or-nothing,” he said. “We said from Day 1 we are going to build a program that hopefully all of you can be really proud of on and off the field. Saturday was unacceptable. One-hundred percent unacceptable in every area.”

Before long, the hour was up, and there was some restoration for all involved coming from the session.