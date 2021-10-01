The Cleveland Browns are playing at Minnesota on Sunday, so Ahmad Rashad is ready to field even more questions about one of the most famous plays in Vikings history.

On Dec. 14, 1980 at Metropolitan Stadium, the Vikings defeated the Browns 28-23 when the wide receiver caught a game-winning 46-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Tommy Kramer on the final play of the game. Rashad went on to become a successful broadcaster following his retirement from the NFL after the 1982 season, and he still hears about the “Miracle at the Met.”

“I’ve probably had about a million people tell me they were at that game,” Rashad said with a laugh in a phone interview Thursday. “That was one of the great highlights of my football career that I will never forget, and I share it with every fan in Minnesota.”

Sunday will be just the Browns’ sixth appearance in Minnesota since that 1980 game, their last one a 31-27 win at the Metrodome in 2013. So Rashad wouldn’t be surprised if there is a highlight of that catch shown during Sunday’s CBS broadcast from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Actually, there could be two highlights shown since the play prior to Rashad’s reception was also quite dramatic.

Trailing 23-22, the Vikings took over at their own 20-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. On the first play of the drive, Kramer threw a pass over the middle to tight end Joe Senser, who lateraled to running back Ted Brown at the Vikings’ 27, and he ran down the left sideline and out of bounds at the Cleveland 46 with five seconds left.

“I’d been hurt and I didn’t practice that whole week when they put in that hook-and-lateral play,” Rashad said. “So I didn’t even know what that play was when Tommy called it. I figured it was a Hail Mary, and I went down the field as far as you could throw it, and I’m running full speed and I heard everyone cheer and I thought (Kramer) threw the ball and I’m trying to find the ball. Then I see Ted Brown running out of bounds on the other side.”

With time for just one more play, Kramer called Squadron Right. His pass was tipped in the air by Browns safety Thom Darden, then Rashad hauled it in before falling out of the right side of the end zone for the victory that wrapped up the NFC Central in the next-to-last game of the season.

“We had an opportunity to win, and I expected to take advantage of it,” Rashad said. “When I was running down the field, I knew I was going to get that ball wherever it was. It was a wonderful moment, and I always hear about it from Vikings fans.”

After concluding his career two years later, Rashad joined NBC. He became a household name during the 1990s when he befriended Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, and was on hand as a broadcaster for the Bulls’ remarkable run of six NBA championships.

For years, Rashad has lived down the street from Jordan in Jupiter, Fla., and they regularly watch Vikings games together on television. The two avid golf fans also regularly attend the Ryder Cup together, including the U.S.’s resounding 19-9 victory over Europe last weekend in Kohler, Wis.

“It was great to see the Americans win because we’ve been to so many of those Ryder Cups where they didn’t win,” he said. “But this time, they put it all together.”

During the NBC broadcast, Rashad was shown quite a few times alongside Jordan. And come later this fall, Rashad will get more air time on the Game Show Network.

Rashad will host “Tug of War,” a show that debuts Nov. 4. He called it a “lot of fun and a lot of laughs” having recently spent nearly a month in Los Angeles taping 70 episodes, which is the entire season.