Minnesota at Purdue
11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
In its last visit to West Lafayette, in September 2019, Minnesota defeated Purdue, 38-31. The Gophers have never won consecutive away games against the Boilermakers.
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Boilermakers, averaging 37.3 points per game. Minnesota has a +12 turnover margin (18-6) across the eight games with at least one takeaway in each game.
- Minnesota fell to Bowling Green, 14-10, at home. The Gophers were held to 59 yards passing, their lowest total in a game since November 25, 2017 at Wisconsin (40 yards).
- After having zero sacks through two games, Minnesota has four sacks each in its last two games. The Gophers had not recorded four sacks in consecutive games since October 2008 (3 straight). Boye Mafe leads Minnesota with four sacks, tallying two sacks in each game.
- Purdue is 3-1 for the first time since 2012 after defeating Illinois, 13-9, at home – the Boilermakers’ lone loss came against the current-AP No.9 team, Notre Dame. Purdue is allowing 14.3 points per game this season, tied for eighth fewest in the FBS.
- The Boilermakers’ leading receiver, David Bell, is averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game but did not play against Illinois. Bell is one of nine Purdue players with five or more catches this season, the most such players by any Big Ten team this season.