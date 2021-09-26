BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team won the coin toss. And that was about it.

There were some small victories for the Beavers, sure, but Saturday’s 52-24 homecoming loss against No. 22 Augustana certainly stung. No lake jump, no passionate rendition of the school song, no feel-good finish to a festive week. Just a deflating loss in front of their home fans at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“We didn’t play very well. There’s no sugarcoating that,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “Yes, Augustana is a very good football team, and they beat us today. But we’re better than 52-24.”

Not only did Bemidji State lose the game, but its 10-game winning streak on homecoming also came to an unceremonious halt. The program hadn’t lost on homecoming weekend since 2009.

“It’s a weird feeling,” junior wideout Brendan Beaulieu said. “I really wish we could have done it today. All the years I’ve been here, we’ve jumped in. Today we just couldn’t get there.”

While the Vikings (4-0) did their best to impose their will, much of Bemidji State’s pain was self-inflicted. There was the Malik Williams drop on a would-be 97-yard touchdown reception, the roughing the passer that set up an Augie touchdown on the next play, and the two drive-killing interceptions that looked more careless than calculated.

“It’s hard seeing that scoreboard and being down so bad, but it’s self-inflicted wounds,” said Beaulieu, who had 10 catches for 158 yards. “I had a couple drops myself. I take a lot of the blame for some of those drives. We just didn’t play our best ball today.”

It could have been even worse early on. The Vikings had a 7-0 lead within five minutes, but Caleb Young’s fumble recovery inside the 1 prevented another Augustana score and marked Bemidji State’s first hint of momentum all day.

Mason Hoffer powered through a 32-yard field goal to get BSU (2-2) on the board in the second quarter, but Augustana still marched ahead unbothered. Sean Engel and Logan Uttecht snagged touchdown catches for a 21-3 lead while the Beaver offense largely stalled out.

Bemidji State got a much-needed score just before the half, driving at will and finding the end zone on an eight-yard pass from Brandon Alt to Beaulieu to keep within 21-10.

The Beavers were driving to open the third quarter, too, looking to cut things back within one possession. But Andrew Manuele dropped a fourth-down pass that hit him right in the numbers, turning a deep drive into a backbreaker.

“It’s 21-10, and we had the ball in the red zone,” Bolte said. “We definitely could have went in and really made it (interesting). That was the big message at half: Let’s cut it to one score and put the pressure back on them. Then some turnovers and penalties, and it got away from us.”

The Vikings took advantage with a 17-point third quarter, blowing open a 38-10 lead that pretty much put things away.

Augustana quarterback Kyle Saddler threw for 316 yards and had seven total touchdowns, slicing up the defense for 52 points. The Beavers’ defense has allowed 97 points in the past two weeks, and Saturday’s 52 are the most the team has allowed since 2016.

“We’ve got to do a better job and, defensively, we’ve got to be physical,” Bolte said. “And that’s really disappointing because that’s what we’re known for here, and we’re just not doing it right now.”

Bryce Duffy and Malik Williams caught 5-yard touchdown passes for BSU in the fourth quarter, but they were largely consolation scores by that point.

As fans headed for the exits early -- to beat the traffic, not get a good spot on the lakefront -- there was no doubt about it: This was Augustana’s game from the get-go.

“It’s been a while,” Bolte said. “It’s been over a decade (since we didn’t come) out wet from the lake. It’s certainly disappointing.”

Bemidji State will remain home to host Minot State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.





No. 22 Augustana 52, Bemidji State 24

AU 7 14 17 14 -- 52

BSU 0 10 0 14 -- 24

First quarter -- AU TD, Engel 6-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 7-0 AU.

Second quarter -- BSU FG, Hoffer 32-yard kick, 7-3 AU; AU TD, Engel 11-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 14-3 AU; AU TD, Uttecht 18-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 21-3 AU; BSU TD, Beaulieu 8-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 21-10 AU.

Third quarter -- AU FG, Limburg 27-yard kick, 24-10 AU; AU TD, Saddler 4-yard rush (Limburg PAT), 31-10 AU; AU TD, Cleveringa 17-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 38-10 AU.

Fourth quarter -- BSU TD, Duffy 5-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 38-17 AU; AU TD, Jones 19-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 45-17 AU; AU TD, Goodbary 6-yard catch from Saddler (Limburg PAT), 52-17 AU; BSU TD, Williams 5-yard catch from McGath (Hoffer PAT), 52-24 AU.