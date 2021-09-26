BEMIDJI -- Wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu trudged along the Bemidji State sideline, looking for answers. Quarterback Brandon Alt wore a headset to communicate with the offensive coaching staff and find a solution to the Beavers’ woes. Head coach Brent Bolte stared at the field and ripped his headset off in disgust.

It was these images -- not the triumphant stampede of the team jumping into Lake Bemidji for the 11th straight time after a homecoming win -- that defined the Bemidji State football’s team 52-24 loss to No. 22 Augustana. It ended BSU’s afternoon not in the lake, but huddled together bone dry in the east end zone after a disappointing performance.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” Bolte said. “It’s not broke. We’ve got to fix some things that prevented ourselves from being more successful. Yes, Augie’s a good football team. I expect them to win a lot of games. But we made it really hard on ourselves today.”

The Beavers did so by turning the ball over three times, failing to capitalize on crucial offensive opportunities and failing to contain an explosive Augustana offense that put up 49, 43 and 43 points in its first three games prior to taking the field at Chet Anderson Stadium.

No lake jump for Bemidji State today. This is as close as they'll get to the water. pic.twitter.com/8WwWUBdteK — Christian Babcock (@CB_Journalist) September 25, 2021

Bemidji State’s Gang Green defense held the line on a crucial fourth-down stop in the first quarter and kept the Beavers in the game into the third, but the Vikings eventually chopped down with 31 second-half points to put the game out of reach.

Despite showing his frustration with the outcome during the game, Beaulieu offered an even-keeled assessment after the contest, much like his coach.

“We got to pick it up,” Beaulieu said. “We got a lot of season left. We're still a good ball team here. Augustana's a good ball team too, but we know we got a lot of season left, and it's not the end of the season. Keep winning.”

Bemidji State takes the field to "Enter Sandman." Beavers getting ready to take on No. 22 Augustana for homecoming. pic.twitter.com/JYo4DJZvS6 — Christian Babcock (@CB_Journalist) September 25, 2021

The loss dropped the Beavers to 2-2. After starting the season with an impressive road win over Sioux Falls and a comfortable home victory over Wayne State, BSU has dropped consecutive decisions to ranked opponents.

It’s evident that the potential is still there for this to be a special team. Alt is a talented quarterback and has several quality receivers to throw to, including Beaulieu, Malik Williams, Brice Peters and tight end Bryce Duffy.

But for Bemidji State to reach its potential, it will have to better blend its offensive and defensive execution -- something at the top of Bolte’s priority list.

"You're not going to win college football games with not playing complementary football,” Bolte said.

Augustana possessed the ball for 41:38 Saturday, simply too much time for the Beavers’ defense to hold up. When it eventually snapped under the pressure, the Vikings were off and running -- and in doing so, prevented BSU from making its own run to the lake and continuing a celebrated tradition for another year.