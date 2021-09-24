BEMIDJI -- Most every Bemidjian has shared at least a summer day or two with Lake Bemidji. Not Brice Peters, though.

In his own words, the Bemidji State football wide receiver “hasn’t earned it yet.”

“For myself, I made a promise that I wouldn’t go in that lake until we won a homecoming game,” Peters said. “I haven’t touched the lake yet. I’m hoping to sometime this Saturday.”

The redshirt freshman is in his second year on campus at BSU, but he’s been disciplined enough to keep out of the waters so far. But, if he gets his wish, that all changes Saturday.

The Beavers are seeking another annual dip in Lake Bemidji -- their famous tradition after winning the homecoming football game. The custom began in 1993, and BSU has a current 10-game win streak on homecoming, but the Beavers couldn’t go swimming last year because the season was canceled.

“Our team is beyond motivated to get in there,” Peters said. “I’m trying to expand my horizons, for sure.”

It won’t be an easy feat, as Bemidji State has to go through No. 22 Augustana to reach the shoreline. But BSU’s latest homecoming affair ended in a 21-20, heart-stopping victory over the Vikings thanks to a touchdown and 2-point conversion with five seconds left in the game.

“It’s always good to play good opponents,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “… The kids, sometimes you’re worried that, if you have a lesser opponent, they don’t get locked in. Well, we don’t have to worry about that. We’ve had a good test to start out the year.”

The Beavers are also facing some true adversity for the first time this season, having lost to No. 19 Minnesota State 45-24 last week. But Bolte is pleased with how the players have since responded in practice.

“That’s the name of the game in football. Nothing’s going to go 100% right all the time,” he said. “… We’re 2-1 right now. We’ve got to find a way to be 3-1. Kids have responded well. They’re excited about getting back out here, especially with homecoming.”

While Bemidji State has been scouting Augustana plenty, the same has conversely been true. Undoubtedly, the Vikings have taken note of Peters, who has five touchdown catches in the past two weeks.

Peters’ five TD grabs are tied for fifth in all of Division II, and quarterback Brandon Alt’s 10 touchdown passes are also tied for fifth nationally. Alt also ranks third in the country with 1,020 passing yards.

“With Alt, he’s a one-of-a-kind kind of guy,” Peters said. “He can make a connection with anybody on the field if he wants to. He’s really made my life easy. He’s been nothing but welcoming, nothing but confident in me and my abilities.”

“We knew Bubba was a really, really good player coming out of high school,” Bolte added. “The secret’s no more for that kid. He’s definitely on everybody’s radar. … It’s going to be fun to have him around for a few more years.”

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Chet Anderson Stadium. Lake Bemidji will overlook four quarters of football, and, if it’s pleased, will welcome BSU back into its waters.

“Hopefully all those boys can drink a little Bemidji lake water after the game,” Bolte said.