After 636 days, the Minnesota Vikings finally will play another regular-season home game with fans in the stands. And they want to make the most of it.

When the Vikings play host to the Seattle Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, it will be their first regular-season game with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since they faced Chicago on Dec. 29, 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no tickets were sold last season.

With that in mind, the Vikings announced Wednesday a number of special events for fans surrounding the game. They include a free pregame concert outside the stadium with country music star Dustin Lynch, an elaborate “Showtime” performance inside the stadium when players are introduced, plus fan giveaways.

“Our No. 1 focus as a business was to figure out the best way to welcome Vikings fans back to our regular-season games in a safe and healthy manner,” Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller said. “We’re really excited. This is going to be a special moment. … When we opened U.S. Bank Stadium (in 2016), it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and it was memorable for everybody involved. … You don’t get too many opportunities in life to have a grand reopening.”

The Vikings, who did have fans at two preseason games last month, are encouraging ticket holders to be in their seats by 3 p.m. That would give them a chance to see the “Showtime” introduction, which will start at 3:10 p.m. and which will include videos and special effects and a recorded performance by the Minnesota Orchestra.

“We’ve got some special surprises in store for them, so it’s hopefully something that people are going to remember for a long time,” said Miller, not wanting to divulge too much about what the introduction will entail.

Here’s a look at fan events scheduled for Sunday:

— Gates will open at 10 a.m. for a free Kickoff Rally in the Commons Park adjacent to U.S. Bank Stadium. The opening act will be The Pork Tornadoes at 11:30 a.m., followed by Lynch at 1 p.m. Capacity inside the Commons will be limited to 7,500 but fans also can watch from outside the gates.

— Fans will have an opportunity on the Commons before the game in the Chuck for Charity to get three throws of a football into a target for a $5 donation to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. A completed pass will win an autographed Vikings item.

— Each fan entering U.S. Bank Stadium will receive a Vikings car flag courtesy of U.S. Bank. Other items will be handed out during the game. And there will be a new Split the Pot raffle program for which tickets can be purchased.

— The Vikings will have a “Showtime” introduction 15 minutes before kickoff. While pyrotechnics remain banned by the NFL in 2021, the introduction of the team will include videos and special effects. Notable former Vikings players will be involved in it. As part of the introduction, the Minnesota Orchestra will perform a recorded version of “Symphony of the North.” It’s a nod to the Minnesota Orchestra’s performance at halftime of the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium, against Green Bay, on Sept. 18, 2016.

— The national anthem will be performed by a quintet of Minnesota Orchestra brass players.