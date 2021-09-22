BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team practiced last week in the midst of a canceled game with Moorhead due to COVID-19 cases among Lumberjacks players . But there was no carrot on the stick for BHS, no reward to motivate the team as it trudged through the week.

There’s a big carrot this week.

Bemidji (0-2) will return to action for the “Babe’s Bell” rivalry with Brainerd at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The larger-than-life bell, which the Lumberjacks have never relinquished since it was created in 2018, was out at practice on Monday as a clearly visible sign of motivation for a BHS team that will take the field Friday for the first time in two weeks.

“There's just a heightened sense of intensity and a heightened sense of commitment to what we're doing, because it's Brainerd,” head coach Bryan Stoffel said.

Not only have the Lumberjacks had to contend with COVID-19, they also must select a quarterback this week. Senior Jack Larson started the first two games of the season, but Hunter Brodina entered Bemidji’s loss against Alexandria in the fourth quarter and played the rest of the contest.

“We’re gonna battle it out this week, and see where we’re at,” Stoffel said.

One thing BHS shouldn’t have to worry about is finding the energy to power through practice. Not only are the Lumberjacks searching for their first win, they are striving to deny a fierce rival its first taste of a coveted trophy.

“At this point, with the rivalry being what it is, this should be coming from the players, and it is coming from the players,” Stoffel said. “It shouldn't take much from the coaching staff for them to get excited about this game with everything that there is on the line.”

Bemidji should have its full complement of players available for practice starting Tuesday, Stoffel said Monday, as long as the COVID-19 symptoms of affected players are gone.

It will need as much as it can get from its offense, which has struggled to generate consistent production, especially through the air. The Lumberjacks were shut out in their opening game against Rogers and trailed Week 2 opponent Alexandria 24-0 at the half before rallying to score three touchdowns in the second half of a 38-20 final.

Stoffel said BHS had a “great week of practice” last week. The team will likely need another this week to defeat the Warriors, who are 2-2 with wins over Sartell-St. Stephen and Coon Rapids.

Carrying over the success that the offense had late against Alex will be essential in the home team’s quest to keep Babe’s Bell in Bemidji for the fourth straight time.