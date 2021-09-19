GLENDALE, Ariz. — All week long the Vikings talked about the things they had to do to stop Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The most important thing? They had to keep him in the pocket as best they could. Though coach Mike Zimmer admitted it was impossible to do that for a whole game, he knew the Vikings could be in trouble if they allowed Murray to run around.

On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 19, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound cheat code proved Zimmer right, consistently using his legs to extend plays en route to his latest big game. He finished with 400 passing yards, 31 rushing yards, and 4 total touchdowns, handing the Vikings a 34-33 loss in the process.

As impressive as Murray was throughout the game, the Vikings still had a chance to win it with kicker Greg Joseph lining up for a 37-yard field goal in the waning seconds. He missed it wide right.

That loss drops the Vikings to 0-2 on the season with games against the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns lurking. It also spoiled a solid game from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who finished 22 for 32 for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns, and led a masterful drive down the stretch to set up a potential game-winning field goal.

In the end, though, Joseph crumbled under the pressure, and the Vikings hung their heads as they walked off the field.