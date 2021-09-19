MANKATO -- For much of Saturday’s game at No. 19 Minnesota State, the Bemidji State football team went blow-for-blow with one of the best in the country.

But as soon as the Beavers took their foot off the gas, the Mavericks smelled the blood in the water. What was once a 24-all tie eroded into a 45-24 BSU loss in Mankato.

“We had a lot of opportunities to still be in that game, but unfortunately, we gave them too many opportunities,” Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte said. “And they took advantage of them.”

The Beavers (2-1) matched every Minnesota State score into the third quarter, as Brice Peters’ second touchdown catch of the day made for a 24-24 deadlock two minutes into the second half.

But the Mavericks (2-1) kept scoring while BSU’s offense eventually stalled out. By the time it ended, the Beavers allowed 45 points -- the most since Minnesota State dropped 47 on them in 2018. MSU’s 540 yards of offense is also the most conceded by a Bemidji State defense since October 2016.

“Give Mankato a lot of credit, but we’ve got to handle our end,” Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte said. “Yeah, they’re a good team, but we’ve got to do things the right way on our side. We couldn’t get off the field in critical situations and (had) self-inflicted stuff.”

The game started out mighty promising for BSU. While the Mavericks took the lead on four separate occasions, Bemidji State answered back to tie every time.

After the teams swapped field goals on their opening drives, Peters hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the first quarter for a 10-10 score. Soon after, freshman quarterback Sam McGath’s 3-yard rush out of the wildcat formation resulted in a 17-17 second-quarter tie.

Minnesota State assumed a 24-17 edge with seven seconds left in the opening half, but the Beavers were unfazed at the onset of the third quarter. BSU marched 84 yards in two minutes -- largely behind Makaio Harn’s 52-yard rush into the red zone -- for a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt to Peters.

“Our offense played well enough to win, even though we had probably a few too many dropped balls on that side of the ball, too,” Bolte said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to execute in all three phases.”

From then on out, things went south for the visitors.

The Mavericks broke free from a cycle that felt inevitable by picking up back-to-back rushing scores from quarterback JD Ekowa. Kaleb Sleezer later sliced right through the defense for a 16-yard rushing touchdown up the middle, and Bemidji State looked flat in contrast to a lively MSU attack.

The Beavers largely abandoned the run, too, throwing a single-game program record of 61 passes compared to 19 rushes. In the second half, passing plays prevailed by a 26-6 margin. Alt finished the game 25-for-61 for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Harn racked up 95 yards on 11 carries, while Brendan Beaulieu led the receiving corps with 80 yards on seven catches.

“You don’t want to have to rely on throwing it 60 times a game,” Bolte said. “That’s not going to be a recipe for success. We got behind, so we threw it a little bit more than we needed to or wanted to at that point. We need to find a way to be more consistent on the ground.”

Now faced with its first setback of the season, BSU will recoup before hosting Augustana at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Chet Anderson Stadium for its homecoming game.





No. 19 Minnesota State 45, Bemidji State 24

BSU 10 7 7 0 -- 24

MSU 10 14 7 14 -- 45

First quarter -- MSU FG, L. Williams 31-yard kick, 3-0 MSU; BSU FG, Hoffer 20-yard kick, 3-3; MSU TD, Brooks 50-yard interception (L. Williams PAT), 10-3 MSU; BSU TD, Peters 15-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 10-10.

Second quarter -- MSU TD, Vasser 1-yard rush (L. Williams PAT), 17-10 MSU; BSU TD, McGath 3-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 17-17; MSU TD, N. Williams 4-yard catch from Ekern (L. Williams PAT).

Third quarter -- BSU TD, Peters 9-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 24-24; MSU TD, Ekowa 3-yard rush (L. Williams PAT), 31-24 MSU; MSU TD, Ekowa 1-yard rush (L. Williams PAT), 38-24 MSU; MSU TD, Sleezer 16-yard rush (L. Williams PAT), 45-24 MSU.