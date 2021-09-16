Minnesota at Colorado
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Minnesota is 0-3 all-time against Colorado. The most recent game came in 1992, a 21-20 home loss. The Gophers have faced the Buffaloes on the road once, in 1991, and suffered a 58-0 defeat. That is tied for the second-largest shutout loss in team history.
Minnesota's largest shutout losses
1986 at Oklahoma....63-0
1991 at Colorado...58-0
2011 at Michigan...58-0
1990 at Nebraska...56-0
2008 vs Iowa.......55-0
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Miami (Ohio), 31-26, at home last week despite gaining just 287 total yards on offense. It was the Gophers’ first win with less than 300 yards of offense since a win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 15, 2018 (26-3 win, 295 total yards).
- Trey Potts rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in the win over Miami (Ohio). Minnesota has had at least one player eclipse 100 yards rushing in each of its last 10 games, the longest such streak in the FBS.
- Minnesota’s defense has not recorded a sack in the first two games of 2021. The only other season in the past 25 years in which the Gophers recorded zero sacks through two games came in 2011. Minnesota recorded one sack in the third game of the 2011 season.
- Colorado fell to then-No. 5 Texas A&M, 10-7, in Denver last week. The Buffaloes have won five of their last six games in Boulder, dating back to November 2019.
- Jarek Broussard rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M, his fourth rushing TD in his last three games. Since 2020, Broussard has averaged 130.0 rush yards per game, second in the FBS to Mohamed Ibrahim (154.9, minimum eight games).