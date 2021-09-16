Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Minnesota is 0-3 all-time against Colorado. The most recent game came in 1992, a 21-20 home loss. The Gophers have faced the Buffaloes on the road once, in 1991, and suffered a 58-0 defeat. That is tied for the second-largest shutout loss in team history.

Minnesota's largest shutout losses

1986 at Oklahoma....63-0

1991 at Colorado...58-0

2011 at Michigan...58-0

1990 at Nebraska...56-0

2008 vs Iowa.......55-0

