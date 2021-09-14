BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team will not play at Moorhead on Friday, Sept. 17, after encountering issues with COVID-19 spread among Lumberjacks players.

Head coach Bryan Stoffel confirmed the cancellation Tuesday but said he was not sure he could disclose the number of players affected.

Stoffel said the team will continue to practice, while Moorhead is looking for a replacement opponent.

The Jacks most recently lost 38-20 to Alexandria on the road. Bemidji’s next scheduled game is home against Brainerd at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.