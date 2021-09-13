BURNSVILLE -- Brandon Alt’s most recent aerial attack has led to one more notch in his belt, this time scoring the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

The Bemidji State quarterback landed the first such award of his career on Monday after a career day against Wayne State on Sept. 11. He was 28-for-44 through the air, throwing for a career-high 449 passing yards and five touchdowns.

His single-game yardage total ranks second all-time at BSU, behind only Nathan Sannes’ 2004 record of 500 yards. Alt connected with freshman wide receiver Bubba Peters for three touchdowns, and junior tight end Bryce Duffy for two more. Junior wideout Brendan Beaulieu also finished with a team-high 172 receiving yards.

Behind Alt, the Beavers torched Wayne State 38-28 and improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Bemidji State is next scheduled to face Minnesota State at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Mankato.

Alongside Alt, Concordia-St. Paul’s Andrew Egnarski was named the Defensive Player of the Week, while Northern State’s Payton Eue was the Special Teams Player of the Week.