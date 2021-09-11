As expected, the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Sept. 11, elevated quarterback Sean Mannion and running back Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

The Vikings had protected both players during the week, and head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that Mannion would be elevated to serve as the backup to Kirk Cousins against the Bengals.

Mannion got the nod over rookie Kellen Mond, the only quarterback other than Cousins on the 53-man roster. A source said the plan from the start was that Mannion, who was Cousins’ backup the previous two seasons, again would be the backup after he was signed Sept. 2 to the practice squad.

Mannion, like all players on the practice squad, is permitted two elevations during the season although any potential elevation as a replacement for a player on the COVID-19 reserve list would not count against that number. So Mannion likely early in the season will be signed to the 53-man roster.

Abdullah will provide depth Sunday as the third running back behind starter Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, and also will be used on special teams. Cook and Mattison are the only running backs now on the 53-man roster due to rookie Kene Nwangwu being on injured reserve and being out for at least the first three games due to hyperextended left knee.

Mannion and Abdullah each are on the practice squad for a weekly wage of $14,000. However, after being elevated, each will receive a Week 1 check of $55,000. They each instead are getting 1/18th of their veteran minimum classification salary of $990,000.

Hall of Famer Tingelhoff dies at 81

Vikings hall of center Mick Tingelhoff, who never missed a game in his legendary 17-year career, died Saturday, the Vikings announced. He was 81.

Tingelhoff played for the Vikings from 1961-78 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame in August 2015. He had suffered from health issues in recent years, and the family had elected to have Fran Tarkenton, his former quarterback and his presenter, give his hall of fame speech.

“Mick’s a man of little words but a lot of action,’’ Tarkenton said in his speech while holding back tears. “He’s so proud to be in this class of 2015. He waited 37 years to get to the hall of fame.”

During his illustrious career, Tingelhoff was five times selected first-team All-Pro and was named to six Pro Bowls.