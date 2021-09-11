The Minnesota Golden Gophers had a solid first half, a shaky third quarter and a resilient fourth quarter to produce a 31-26 win over Miami of Ohio in the first nonconference game of the season Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Minnesota led 21-3 at the half, and head coach P.J. Fleck said on KFAN he was “not comfortable,” but his team looked complacent coming out of the locker room.

Minnesota’s Mid-American Conference opponent scored 17 consecutive points to cut the Gophers' lead to 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter. Minnesota stiffened up and scored 10 straight to provide enough of a margin for their first win of the season.

In the third quarter, Miami outscored Minnesota 10-0 and out-gained Minnesota 128-15. Minnesota averaged 1.9 per rush and didn’t complete a pass in either the third or fourth quarters.

To open the fourth, Miami’s quarterback Brett Gabbert connected with Jack Sorenson for a 23-yard touchdown, but a sideline penalty set the RedHawks back from attempting the game-tying 2-point conversion. They settled for an extra point and a 21-20 deficit.

On the ensuing kickoff, Minnesota’s true freshman Mar’Keise Irving muffed the catch, but found the corner for a 43-yard return. It was the first big play for the Gophers since halftime.

Trey Potts had five straight carries, with a 21-yard burst for a touchdown to extend the lead to 28-20.

Matthew Trickett made a 50-yard field goal to extend the lead on the next drive.

Minnesota nearly iced the game on the next drive but defensive tackle Rashad Cheney was flagged for roughing-the-passer to extend a Miami drive and Gabbert connected with Mac Hippenhammer for a 33-yard TD on the next play.

On the opening drive of the game, Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert fumbled, and Minnesota’s Justus Harris recovered. Seven plays later, the Gophers took a 7-0 lead, with Potts scoring on a 4-yard rush.

Tanner Morgan and Dylan Wright connected for a 31-yard catch along the sideline and then for a 25-yard touchdown to take a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. Morgan and Daniel Jackson connected for a 6-yard touchdown for the 21-3 margin at the break.

It didn’t end as smoothly as it started.