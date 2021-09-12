BEMIDJI -- Chet Anderson Stadium was alive once again with the sounds of college football Saturday, welcoming back a spirited Bemidji State crowd after 679 days between BSU home games.

The fans got their money's worth. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt set a new career-high with 447 yards passing, junior wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu had 172 yards receiving, and the Beavers (2-0) welcomed Wayne State (1-1) to the Chet by shredding the Wildcats' secondary in a 38-28 win.

"It was huge for us (to get this win)," Alt said. "I mean, for the community, for our fans, for the school, we really wanted to bring it out here and put on a show for them."

Bemidji State put on quite the show through the air. In addition to his yardage total, Alt tossed five touchdowns, three to freshman receiver Brice Peters and two to junior tight end Bryce Duffy.

Despite not reaching the end zone, Beaulieu had an outsized impact on the Beavers' offensive success. He was consistent throughout and had a 44-yard reception to bring BSU from the shadow of its own goalpost to near midfield in the first quarter.

Beaulieu gave the credit to his quarterback after the game, noting how Bemidji State is a different team when Alt is on the field.

"Brandon played great," Beaulieu said. "He always plays great. I love playing with him. With him on the field, it's always a game changer."

Perhaps the most exciting part for the Beavers? Neither Alt, nor Beaulieu, nor head coach Brent Bolte thinks this was anywhere near BSU's best performance. With room to grow after such a positive effort, Bemidji State has a tantalizing combination of proven success and potential.

"We left some things out there too. Wish we could catch the ball (on defense) and get some interceptions, but overall pretty happy," Bolte said. "Can't thank enough everybody (who came) out. It was a great crowd, I mean it was electric on the sideline. Students were awesome."

It certainly wasn't perfect. After a back-and-forth first half in which both teams left points on the board, BSU took control in the third quarter with two touchdowns, both coming after fumble recoveries in plus territory. The back-to-back scores put the Beavers up 35-14.

From there, it looked like BSU would cruise to the win, with Mason Hoffer's 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter looking like it would just about seal the game.

But Wayne State mounted a comeback. Quarterback Tavian Willis drove the Wildcats down on the next possession for a touchdown and successful two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 38-22. Willis added another passing score later in the quarter to cut the deficit to 38-28, creating a chance for WSC to make it a one-score game with a successful conversion. But his pass was incomplete, and after an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, the Beavers ran out the clock.

One thing that was clear Saturday is the number of playmakers Bemidji State has on offense. Seven Beavers recorded catches, and the running back tandem of Sage Booker and Makaio Harn combined for 138 yards on the ground.

This gives Alt and BSU's offensive staff an array of excellent alternatives when choosing where to go with the ball -- and gives defensive coordinators headaches when figuring out how to stop the Beavers.

"We have all-around athletes. We just have depth on us," Alt said. "So I'm very proud of our guys, and our guys are ready whenever we need them."

With an offense like this, how far could Bemidji State go this season?

"There is no ceiling for this offense," Alt said. "We have just insanely athletic guys that just go up and grab a ball. And like I said, we left a few out there, but we know (if) we just put a few more things together, it's just gonna click every drive. So we're very excited."

That excitement, tempered with knowledge of the things BSU can improve, has been a winning recipe so far. But next week, Bemidji State will need a little more zest if they hope to come out on top.

The Beavers return to the field at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a road contest with Minnesota State. The Mavericks were ranked No. 3 in Division II football heading into Sept. 11's slate of games.

Bemidji State 38, Wayne State 28

WSC 7 7 0 14 -- 28

BSU 7 14 14 3 -- 38

First quarter -- BSU TD, Peters 8-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 7-0 BSU; WSC TD, Keiser 37-yard run (Powders PAT), 7-7.

Second quarter -- BSU TD, Peters 16-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 14-7 BSU; Keiser 11-yard catch from Willis (Powders PAT), 14-14; Duffy 6-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 21-14 BSU.

Third quarter -- BSU TD, Duffy 40-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 28-14 BSU; BSU TD, Peters 14-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 35-14 BSU.

Fourth quarter -- BSU FG, Hoffer 27-yard kick, 38-14 BSU; WSC TD, Ducker 7-yard catch from Willis (2-pt conversion), 38-22 BSU; WSC TD, Ducker 6-yard catch from Willis (2-pt conversion no good), 38-28 BSU.