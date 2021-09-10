St. Thomas’ first game as a Division I football program will take place in Houghton, Mich., on Saturday when it faces Division II Michigan Tech. From coach Glenn Caruso’s perspective, the six-hour bus trip is more accurately described as a journey into the unknown.

With a starting lineup full of fifth-year seniors, players whose talents allowed the Tommies to excel on the Division III level, Caruso is as curious as anyone to see how things will play out.

“We probably won’t have the first inkling of who we are until about 4:30 on Saturday,” Caruso said. “And, frankly, not until early or mid-October. That’s when you take stock after the first half of the season and look at where we are and where we have to grow.”

Nine seniors will start on offense for the Tommies, and four on defense, which means that players who were recruited to play Division III football will be asked to compete against Division I opponents now.

Caruso has spent the past two years recruiting kids to play at the Division I level, but at this point he has overwhelmingly elected to stick with past starters and players with the most experience.

“The vast majority of our (starters) — even when we were playing Division III — were offered scholarships either at the Division I or Division II level,” he said.

Caruso said one the best surprises in camp was the longest quarterback battle he has had in his 14 seasons at St. Thomas. Fifth-year senior Tommy Dolan (St. Thomas Academy) retains his starting position, but not without a push from senior Cade Sexauer (South St. Paul).

“What it also did was put the other 108 guys on notice that just because you have been a starter, and just because you’re a fifth-year senior, doesn’t entitle you to anything,” Caruso said. “That was a blessing.”

Caruso considers the offensive line one of the team’s strengths, pointing out that he has gone with the five players who play best together. Joining four seniors in the starting lineup will be freshman right guard Shea Albrecht (Orono).

Defensively, the most experience is at linebacker. The lone freshman starter is nose tackle Jordan Titus (Hutchinson).

The Tommies’ modus operandi under Caruso has been to focus on running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense. That isn’t going to change.

“Part of it is that now we’re running the ball against guys that are bigger, faster and stronger,” Caruso said, “so now that gets a little more difficult.”

Case in point, the Tommies’ game at Northern Iowa next week. The Panthers opened the season with a 16-10 loss to seventh-ranked Iowa State.

“If we are going to accomplish a Year 1 goal of growing, we can’t grow until we learn,” Caruso said. “And we can’t learn until we compete, and any time you compete against competition that isn’t elite you don’t get a true read of where you are.

“Sometimes that means it’s not as fun to watch, and the film session on Sunday is a little more difficult.”