BEMIDJI -- It's been a long time coming -- 22 months to be exact -- since Bemidji State welcomed fans into Chet Anderson Stadium for a fall football Saturday.

It had been nearly that long since the Beavers took the field when they faced off with Sioux Falls on Thursday, Sept. 2. Their return was a triumphant one, as they tamed the Cougars 24-16.

And now, they return to the Chet for their home opener against Wayne State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

"It feels amazing, finally being back with everyone," quarterback Brandon Alt said. "And I mean getting a crowd here, it's going to be amazing after two years, no one's been able to come watch us. I know our fans are excited, our team's very excited to play at home, but just to play football again, it's awesome and you can see the chemistry just build throughout the guys."

Alt threw for a career-high 310 yards against Sioux Falls and will lead BSU's offense onto the field Saturday. Defensively, senior linebacker Gabe Ames, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, will lead Bemidji State's "Gang Green" unit against a dynamic Wayne State offense.

Ames was pleased with the Beavers' effort against Sioux Falls, but he thinks BSU's defense has more in the tank. He's hoping they'll showcase that Saturday.

"Honestly, I think we did OK. We definitely could have played a lot better," Ames said. "We played pretty decent in the first half. And I think we could have stayed more focused and continued that shutout and finished out the game with a shutout.

"But with that being said, we got the W. It's a good start, especially after coming off year and a half, almost two years of not playing football. So I mean we'll take it, but I don't know if it was quite up to our standard yet."

What is that standard? Ames, Alt and head coach Brent Bolte all mentioned going 1-0 each week. But beyond that, what kind of season does Bemidji State aim to have?

"Win the conference, and go to the national playoffs and wreak havoc in the country," Ames said.

"Win the north, and then make the playoffs and make a run in the playoffs," Alt offered.

BSU's plan to get there

"You got to get better each and every practice and continue to move forward," Bolte explained. "So, it doesn't really matter what last week was, you got to go out and find a way to be 1-0 this week."

Going 1-0 this week involves going through Wayne State. The Wildcats opened their season with a 34-27 win over the University of Mary on Sept. 2. Bolte expects to face a worthy adversary on Saturday.

"You're going to find out they're really gifted on offense," Bolte said. "They got some really skilled kids, they got a really nice scheme. (Head coach John) McMenamin and (offensive coordinator Logan) Masters have done a really nice job.

"They know how to coach offense, and defensively they played well against UMary. I don't think you're going to walk in here expecting a blowout. I think it's going to be a dogfight."

Bolte hopes BSU can use momentum from the Sioux Falls win in its effort Saturday.

"It better (help us), because it was not easy, and it was a long time in between (wins)," Bolte said. "So I think any time you can go out and have success, especially against a team that's been in the national playoffs, should give you some excitement, some energy and focus."

One team the Beavers won't be worried about any time soon? The University of Montana. Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck strangely cited Bemidji State as an example of a lesser opponent after his team's win over then-Associated Press No. 20 Washington last week, instead comparing the Grizzlies' win to Appalachian State's classic upset of Michigan in 2007.

Montana #GrizFB Bobby Hauck on the 13-7 win over No. 20 Washington: “This is App State over Michigan. Make no mistake on that.” pic.twitter.com/ltImOqVnCH — Frank Gogola (@FrankGogola) September 5, 2021

The quip certainly grabbed BSU's attention. BSU's players wouldn't mind testing their merits against Montana.

"I'm all for it," Alt said. "I mean, I know they're a great team, but hey, I know we would never back down to them. So we'd go get them."

But despite briefly entertaining the idea, the Beavers' focus has returned to the challenge at hand.

"They always say any pub is good pub, though, right?" Bolte said. "So we'll take it, and we'll just worry about Wayne State."