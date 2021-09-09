MINNEAPOLIS -- After losing a battle with D.J. Wonnum to start, defensive end Stephen Weatherly agreed to a $500,000 pay cut to remain with the Minnesota Vikings but did get some increased sack incentives added to his contract, a source said Thursday.

Weatherly, who played with Minnesota from 2016-19 before spending last year with Carolina, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with a $500,000 signing bonus in March. He also had incentives in his contract worth up to $500,000 for sacks.

Weatherly agreed to have his base salary cut from $2 million to $1.5 million. Had he declined the cut, he would have been released and the Vikings would have owed him just the $500,000 signing bonus. As part of the deal, the Vikings increased the incentives available in his contract to $1 million for sacks.

Since Weatherly is a vested veteran and has made the 53-man roster for Week 1, his full salary for this season is now guaranteed. So he’s assured of making at least $2 million in 2021.

With the sack incentives now in Weatherly’s contract, he could make an extra $250,000 with two sacks or up to $1 million with eight sacks. Since he had no sacks last season playing for the Panthers, anything additional he earns this season with sacks would be considered an unlikely bonus and would go on next year’s salary cap.

Williams induction Oct. 3

The Vikings announced in June that former star defensive tackle Kevin Williams will be enshrined this season into the team’s Ring of Honor. Williams said the induction will be at halftime of the Oct. 3 game against Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around it. I didn’t play for the honors and all that stuff. I just wanted to put a good product out there and win some games.”

Williams, who played for the Vikings from 2003-13, said he was surprised at being named to the Ring of Honor so soon after leaving the team.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” he said. “I thought it might happen but maybe not that fast because there’s a lot of great Vikings players that have been through there.”

Williams is in his first season as a volunteer assistant defensive coach for Little Rock Central High School in his native Arkansas.

“I’m seeing if I want to do it,” he said about getting into coaching.

Hutchinson to get ring

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 2020 inductee Steve Hutchinson, whose enshrinement was pushed back a year to last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be presented his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence at games this fall in Seattle and Minnesota.

Hutchinson, a guard who played with the Seahawks from 2001-05 and with the Vikings from 2006-11, will be honored in Seattle on Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and in Minnesota on Oct. 31 against Dallas. Hutchinson concluded his career with Tennessee in 2012.



