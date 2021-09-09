Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Dylan Wright, a Texas A&M transfer, caught five balls for 57 yards and one touchdown against OSU. Wright is the first Gopher in 17 seasons to have 50+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the season opener of his debut season at Minnesota.

Minnesota and Miami (OH) have played four games all-time, all in Minneapolis. The Gophers have won every meeting, most recently defeating the RedHawks, 26-3, in 2018. Minnesota has won its last seven games against MAC opponents, dating back to 2012.

Minnesota fell to Big Ten foe Ohio State, 45-31, in Minneapolis in Week 1. The Gophers have won 19 straight nonconference games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

The Gophers have lost Mohamed Ibrahim for the season. With career averages of 103.6 rushing yards per game and 1.1 rushing TDs per game, Ibrahim would be the only player in Minnesota history to average 100 rushing yards and one rushing TD per game.

Since 2012, Miami is 4-31 against teams from outside the MAC – all four wins have come against FCS schools. The RedHawks’ last win over an FBS team outside the MAC came in 2011 at home against Army. Their last road win over a non-conference opponent was in 2005 at Temple.