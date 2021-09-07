BEMIDJI -- It was an inauspicious start to the season for the Bemidji High School football team on Thursday, Sept. 2. A 24-0 loss to Rogers in the Lumberjacks' first game showed they have a long way to go to reach their goals in 2021.

The road doesn't get any easier either. BHS will travel Friday, Sept. 10, to face Alexandria, a section rival that presents a fierce challenge for head coach Bryan Stoffel and his group.

"Alexandria is another good program, and they have a tradition and they're gonna have a nice crowd down there," Stoffel said Monday. "And they always seem to have good support in their town for football, so we'll be going into the lion's den with that."

The Cardinals are coming off a 36-20 opening week loss at Hutchinson. Which team will be able to earn its first win?

If it is going to be Bemidji, the Lumberjacks will have to slow down Alexandria's talented offense. Stoffel said the Cardinals will rely on putting dynamic players in space to put points on the board.

"When watching Alexandria, they're typically pretty athletic, and this year, they are again," he said. "They have some good playmakers that we're gonna have to keep an eye on, and they always play stingy on defense too, so it's a good challenge for our boys."

Bemidji, meanwhile, hopes to fix what ailed its triple-option attack by going back to the basics. Stoffel and the offensive line worked on stance technique Monday, aiming to correct their execution so they could play more explosively off the ball and get up the field, something the team struggled to do against Rogers.

Quarterback Jack Larson will lead the Lumberjacks offense back onto the field Friday. Stoffel said that though Larson struggled against Rogers and has to improve, the team's struggles did not fall entirely on the senior's shoulders.

"Jack's still the guy out there right now, and we want him to make improvements and get better, just like the rest of our offense," Stoffel said. "He will definitely be coming out of the chutes."

A new challenge that BHS will have to deal with this week is the start of school on Tuesday. Stoffel said he appreciates the importance of studies and social life for his players but knows the introduction of new distractions will create challenges for them as they try to focus on minimizing their mistakes on the football field.

"You got a whole 'nother aspect where their whole focus for four weeks now has been football. And so now you add in classes, academics, social life, those types of things start to come around and what it does is it takes away their focus, obviously," Stoffel said. "Which they need to (focus on those things), but the challenge is when (they) come out here, can you flip the switch now and focus in on football?"

Flipping that switch will be key if the Lumberjacks are able to prepare and play a better game on the road. While working with the linemen, Stoffel shared some sentiments that could apply to the whole team, words reflective of where Bemidji is as they attempt to turn the page from a disappointing loss.

"We're all capable, we just gotta fix some things," he said. "... The way you played on (Thursday), we are better football players than that. But you have to be disciplined."

Whether BHS can display that discipline on Friday will likely determine if the Lumberjacks can bounce back from a dispiriting season opener or fall to 0-2 to start the young season.