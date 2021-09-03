No one quite knew what to make of the Gophers before their opener against No. 4 Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium. Were they still the burgeoning program that finished with a Top 10 ranking and 11-2 record in 2019, or the jerry-rigged mess that limped away from the 2020 COVID season with a 3-4 record?

After a 45-31 loss to the Buckeyes, the answer is who knows? But it doesn’t look good.

Minnesota did a lot of good things on Thursday, taking a 21-17 lead in the third quarter and rushing for more than 200 yards on what is traditionally one college football’s best defenses. But by the fourth quarter, the bad far outweighed the good. Ohio State was scoring too easily, and tailback Mo Ibrahim was in the locker room with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Without Ibrahim, Minnesota’s prospects are considerably more dim. The Big Ten running back of the year last season, Ibrahim had run 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns before he limped off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He was treated in the injury tent for nearly 15 minutes before he walked gingerly out through the tunnel.

Worse, Minnesota’s defense isn’t good. Maybe it will be at some point this season, but last year’s crew was among the worst in big school football and after one game it still is. It’s not so much that Ohio State put up 45 points on the Gophers, it’s the way they did it — more big plays than a backyard game on a 15-yard lawn.

Minnesota some good things, most notably rushing for 203 yards, mostly with Ibrahim running behind a veteran line. In the second quarter, they set up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line in and stubbornly ran up the gut until Ibrahim scored his first touchdown — no mean feat against Ohio State.

They also got a 46-yard field goal from new kicker Matthew Trickett — Minnesota hadn’t had one over 40 yards since 2018 — and seem to have found another receiver to play with Chris Autman-Bell when he returns from injury in Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright (five receptions, 57 yards).

But with this defense, that might not matter. Yeah, it’s Ohio State but my goodness.

In his first collegiate start, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 13 of 22 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Yes, 13 completions for essentially 300 yards. Ohio State scored on passes of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards. And it wasn’t as if they were good catches, either. There was no opposition from defensive backs running as fast as they can. The Buckeyes’ had touchdown drives of three plays, two plays and one play. They also ran 61 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble stripped from quarterback Tanner Morgan for 32 yards.

That one put Ohio State up 31-21 with 2:18 left in the third quarter, and it wasn’t so much about the 10-point lead as the Buckeyes’ ability to make big plays nearly at will. The Gophers worked their tails off for every score — they converted on fourth-and-1 for their first — and the Buckeyes would answer with a 70-yard touchdown.

They could have played for six hours and the Gophers never would have caught up.

There was some luck involved, too. The Gophers’ first go-ahead score came after a tipped interception on a terrible pass by Stroud, the second after a roughing-the-passer penalty negated a long interception return. But they at least made hay. The defense has to get better fast. The Gophers forced a pair of big three-and-outs in the first half, and at that point one wondered if there might be Big Ten title hopes poking their heads out of the dirt.

By the fourth quarter, they’d been trampled by Buckeyes players on their way to the end zone.

It’s difficult for a program like Minnesota’s to open a season against a team like Ohio State, so there is reason to think the team will get better. But if the defense can’t find its footing, next week’s game against Miami of Ohio won’t be much prettier.