BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School team returned to Chet Anderson Stadium Thursday night for senior night, restoring annual traditions and welcoming the full allotment of fans back under the lights.

Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, Rogers turned the lights out, jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead and holding on to win 24-0.

“We just made too many mistakes tonight in order to beat a quality opponent, and that's what it comes down to,” head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “There was too many mistakes offensively at inopportune times that would just not allow us to get in any kind of rhythm.”

Those mistakes started early, as BHS quarterback Jack Larson was intercepted by the Royals’ Kaden Peterson on the first drive of the game. Rogers capitalized on the mistake with a 32-yard field goal by Dylan Honnoll.

The Royals added a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, one coming after a blocked punt on Bemidji’s side of the field, to stretch the lead to 17.

Bemidji’s struggles on offense persisted throughout the game, but the Lumberjacks did threaten to score down the stretch. They reached the Rogers 17-yard line with a first down in the fourth quarter, but a holding penalty and false start set the Jacks back and led to a turnover on downs.

Stoffel did find a bright spot in his defense, which held the Royals to just seven second-half points despite spending much of the game on the field.

“(We put) our defense out on the field way too much and in some bad spots,” Stoffel said. “And considering all that, I thought the defense played really well.”

One player Bemidji’s defense and special teams couldn’t slow down? Rogers wide receiver Owen Kanzler. Kanzler was all over the field, putting the Royals up 17-0 with a 45-yard first-half touchdown reception and returning the opening kickoff of the second half to the house to widen the deficit to 24.

Despite the disappointing loss, Stoffel appreciated the pageantry of the occasion and the fan support in the stands. Not only did the Lumberjacks honor their seniors, they also honored Gianna McKeon, the daughter of former assistant coach Jim McKeon. 10-year-old Gianna is battling telangiectatic osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Bemidji’s coaches wore purple “G-Pearl” T-shirts on the field to honor Gianna, Jim and the McKeon family.

“We as a coaching staff, as a program, as players, we miss Jim. I miss Jim personally quite a bit,” Stoffel said. “And so, our hearts are with him. We love him. And that's what we wanted to show him.”

The mental mistakes that put Bemidji in difficult situations are a priority for the coaching staff this week, and they’ll have some extra time to fix them. BHS gets eight days before its next game, a road tilt with Alexandria at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.





Rogers 24, Bemidji 0

ROG 3 14 7 0 -- 24

BEM 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First quarter -- ROG FG, Honnoll 32-yard kick, 3-0 ROG.

Second quarter -- ROG TD, Jezierski 1-yard run (Honnoll PAT), 10-0 ROG; ROG TD, Kanzler 45-yard catch from Vylasek (Honnoll PAT), 17-0 ROG.

Third quarter -- Kanzler kickoff return TD (Honnoll PAT), 24-0 ROG.

Fourth quarter -- No scoring.