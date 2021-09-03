SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- One team was receiving national buzz, and the other team played worthy of it.

The Bemidji State football team walked into enemy territory as underdogs at Sioux Falls on Thursday. But the Beavers marched out as 24-16 winners, thoroughly dominating the Cougars for much of the wet and windy night -- and making their 93-week return to action well worth the wait.

“Getting to this point has not been easy at all,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “These kids have endured a lot. The staff has too, and parents, families, everybody. … It’s a testament to the leadership that we have on the team to come down here in a tough situation, tough conditions, and find a way to win.”

The Cougars received votes in the preseason poll -- entering as the de facto 27th-ranked team in the country -- and started to play like it deep into the night. But just as USF nearly erased its 24-0 deficit, Bemidji State’s defense dug in and stopped the potential game-tying drive when Gabe Ames forced a fumble for Ty Guden to recover.

“Our kids were confident,” Bolte said. “I don’t think anybody, at least in our locker room, viewed us as an underdog. … We knew they weren’t going to quit. But we just found a way to make a few more plays when it counted.”

The Beaver defense played the aggressor in the first half and set the tone for opening night.

First there was Hameed Oyedele’s forced fumble, recovered by Jake West, then Oyedele’s pass breakup on fourth down further swung momentum toward the visitors.

That gave the BSU offense time to settle in, and they provided the first half’s biggest play late in the second quarter. On fourth-and-8 at the USF 24-yard line, Bemidji State rolled the dice and kept the offense on the field. It paid off big-time when quarterback Brandon Alt hit Malik Williams with a perfect touchdown pass in between the Cover 2 defense for a 10-0 lead.

And less than six minutes into the second half, the Beavers more than doubled their advantage to 24-0. First, Williams burned the secondary and raced 53 yards on a deep touchdown catch, and then Dhel Duncan-Busby made an impressive snag on a contested pass in the front of the end zone.

The 8-yard strike to Duncan-Busby was Alt’s third and final touchdown throw of the night. He finished 19-for-39 with 310 yards through the air. Williams was his favorite target, evidenced by seven catches for a career-high 157 yards and two scores.

“Obviously Malik Williams is as dynamic as they come in our league,” Bolte said. “Brandon, just shaking some rust off and feeling out the game (was important for him). Sioux Falls is a good defense. They were one of the best defenses in Division II in 2019.

“Brandon shaking the rust off and the (defense) playing well, those were the two really big things.”

Sioux Falls staged its comeback late in the third, scoring on Adam Mullen’s 16-yard keeper for a touchdown and on a 37-yard field goal as time expired on the third quarter.

Things got even more interesting to start the fourth, as Mullen hit Dominic Pegley on a 37-yard strike for another touchdown. That brought the game within one score at 24-16, and still with 12:55 to play, but the Bemidji State defense forced a punt their next time out before being called upon once more for a stand in the closing minutes.

Despite being in a hurry-up offense, the Cougars rushed heavily and picked up short yardage. Ultimately, it was Guden’s fumble recovery at the BSU 29-yard line that iced the game with 40 seconds to go.

“I would say we try to make it entertaining for the fans, apparently,” Bolte joked. “(That comeback) got the heart rate up there in the third and fourth quarter, but give credit to Sioux Falls.”

The Beavers next make their much-anticipated return to Chet Anderson Stadium, hosting Wayne State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.





Bemidji State 24, Sioux Falls 16

BSU 0 10 14 0 -- 24

USF 0 0 9 7 -- 16

First quarter -- No scoring.

Second quarter -- BSU FG, Hoffer 22-yard kick, 3-0 BSU; BSU TD, Williams 24-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 10-0 BSU.

Third quarter -- BSU TD, Williams 53-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 17-0 BSU; BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 8-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 24-0 BSU; USF TD, Mullen 16-yard rush (2-pt. conversion missed), 24-6 BSU; USF FG, Hernandez 37-yard kick, 24-9 BSU.

Fourth quarter -- USF TD, Pegley 37-yard catch from Mullen (Hernandez PAT), 24-16 BSU.