After a week that included a bevy of moves and then some serious tinkering, the Minnesota Vikings’ roster to start the regular season seems mostly complete.

The Minnesota Vikings, who open Sept. 12 at Cincinnati, on Thursday signed punter Jordan Berry to the active roster and signed quarterback Sean Mannion and wide receiver Trishton Jackson to the practice squad. The move on Berry came after punter Britton Colquitt was released Wednesday and was re-signed Thursday morning before being released again later in the day. Mannion returns after he was with the team the previous two seasons as the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Thursday’s moves leave the Vikings with the maximum allowed 53 players on the active roster and the maximum of 16 on the practice squad. And seemingly things will calm down after three days with a flurry of moves.

The strangest ones were related to Colquitt, who was initially let go Wednesday to create a roster with an intent of bringing him back. He returned to practice Thursday and special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said his “expectation” was that Colquitt, kicker Greg Joseph and long snapper Andrew DePaola would be the specialists to start the season. But hours later Colquitt was gone, and Berry was signed as a free agent. A source said Berry had to sign after 3 p.m. and Colquitt be released after then for a second time to count on Friday’s transactions since NFL rules don’t allow for a player to be on the books as being signed and released in the same day.

The move on Mannion was expected. A source said Wednesday the Vikings were ready to re-sign quarterback Jake Browning, who was waived Tuesday, to the practice squad. But that changed when Mannion, 29, was released that day by Seattle.

Mannion again could be the backup to Cousins. The Vikings also have rookie Kellen Mond on the active roster, but Mannion could be elevated for up to two regular-season games. He also could join the 53-man roster later. And if he’s signed after Week 1, his contract would not be guaranteed for the season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the practice squad was expanded last season from eight to 16 players and the two elevations per season were allowed without a roster move needed to be made. Also, injured reserve rules were changed, allowing players to return after three games. With those rules being kept the same for 2021, that factored into how the Vikings managed their roster this week.

The Vikings cut their roster down Tuesday to 53 players, and the moves included releasing DePaola, defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith. All are vested veterans with more than four years experience who didn’t have to go through waivers.

Griffen and DePaola were re-signed the next day to the active roster and Abdullah, Dozier and Smith joined the practice squad. Griffen and DePaola were let go with the understanding they would return to the roster once some players were put on injured reserve.

The Vikings also on Tuesday traded for New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon and on Wednesday claimed tight end Ben Ellefson off waivers from Jacksonville. They then had to let two players go by 3 p.m. Wednesday to make room for those two. So defensive end Jalyn Holmes was waived and Colquitt, a vested veteran, was released with the intent to bring him back.

For players to be put on the injured list and be out a maximum of just three weeks, the Vikings weren’t allowed to do that until 3:01 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest. So they had to make the moves on Holmes and Colquitt before they could put tight end Irv Smith Jr., running back Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Dan Chisena on injured reserve. After those injured-reserve moves were made, the Vikings then had the room to re-sign Griffen and DePaola, who both missed one practice.

Griffen and DePaola, like all the vested veterans released during the week, were on one-year, nonguaranteed contracts. So they were re-signed to the same deal, and it didn’t cost the Vikings any extra bucks.

Now, the Vikings have four vested veterans on the practice squad in Mannion, Abdullah, Dozier and Smith. They are all strong candidates to be added to the 53-man roster if the Vikings have injuries or any run out of the number of allowed elevations.

“We’ve got some good players on the practice squad that will help us throughout the year,’’ said offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.