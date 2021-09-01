A couple of days after Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer preached positivity concerning injured star player Anthony Barr, the veteran linebacker was conspicuously absent from practice.

In fact, it has been more than three weeks since Barr has practiced with the team, leaving some wondering about his availability for the Sept. 12 season opener at Cincinnati. He has been recovering from a reported knee injury and was seen riding the stationary bike during practice earlier this week.

Though the Vikings seem optimistic about Barr’s chances to play in the opener in a week and a half, the fact that they currently have seven linebackers on the roster could suggest they are making plans just in case he’s not available. Asked about the gluttony of players at that position, Zimmer said it had more to do with depth on special teams than anything else.

“I’ve been really harping on those guys on the special teams,” Zimmer said. “We have to be better on special teams. I told these players all along that, ‘If you’re not playing on special teams, and you’re a backup player, you better worry about getting cut.’ ”

In addition to Barr, running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu once again missed practice due to injury, as did wide receiver Dan Chisena, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Josh Metellus. Recently acquired tight ends Chris Herndon and Ben Ellfeson also were absent.

Is Mond QB2?

Aside from Kirk Cousins, rookie Kellen Mond is currently the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. But that doesn’t mean he’s won the backup job quite yet.

Asked about Mond on Wednesday morning, Zimmer made it clear that things could change ahead of Game 1.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few days,” he said. “Everything is very fluid.”

A couple of hours later, the Seattle Seahawks released veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, and a source told the Pioneer Press that the Vikings have interest in bringing him back.

If the Vikings indeed sign Mannion at some point, that would likely bump Mond down the depth chart. It’s clear the rookie still has a ways to go in his development.

“I think he’s gotten better the last two or three games,” Zimmer said of Mond. “He’s doing a good job with the playbook. Made some good throws. Made some mistakes like most rookies do. We’ll see. We have to keep getting him better.”

No. 3 receiver slot

Maybe the most intriguing position battle throughout training camp was tracking which player would emerge as the No. 3 receiver behind the dynamic duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The main competitors for the job included K.J. Osborn, rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette and veteran Dede Westbrook.

As training camp progressed, Osborn slowly started to separate himself from the pack. That said, Smith-Marsette started to come on later, and Westbrook has more experience than both players combined.

“That’s out of my control,” Osborn said. “That’s for the coaches. My job is get out there and listen to the play call and do my job. All that stuff will take care of itself.”