Before “The Run for the Roses” in 2019, Fleck and wife Heather dressed up for a trip to Churchill Downs. He wore salmon-colored pants and a form-fitting blue sport coat; she had on a matching pink-and-red dress and one of those trademark big flowing hats. They enjoyed pre-race festivities on the red carpet.

In May, the Gophers played their spring game on the same day as the latest edition of The Derby, and hours before the 147th running, Fleck was wishing reporters a “Happy Derby Day” as he recapped the U’s performance in a scrimmage that featured much less pomp and circumstance.

In July, Fleck compared the Gophers’ season opener against fourth-ranked Ohio State at 7 p.m. Thursday to the world-famous horse race.

“Have you ever ridden a horse in the Kentucky Derby?” he asked a reporter at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. “I haven’t either. But I can imagine right before you get into the chute and they open that gate, that anticipation that you feel. And then when they open the gate, you go! The anticipation playing a top-five team to open the season at Huntington Bank Stadium with the crowd being back the first time, a sellout crowd, our third straight, with a top-five opponent, it’s awesome.”

Cue the Kentucky Derby bugler for the playing of “Call to The Post.”

The U opens the 2021 season against one of college football’s thoroughbreds on national TV on Thursday. The Gophers have sold about 6,000 new season tickets and are anticipating a sellout crowd, picking up after the big crowds they had to close the 2019 season. The defending Big Ten champion and national runner-up Buckeyes come to Minnesota as 14-point favorites over a Gophers team that went 3-4 in front of no fans last season, and due to the pandemic, declined to participate in the postseason.

When handicapping the Big Ten, the Buckeyes are the favorite at minus-110 odds to win the conference for a fifth straight time, according to sportsbettingdime.com. Wisconsin is plus-400; Penn State is plus-600; Minnesota is in the middle of the pack at plus-2400.

The Gophers are projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten West, according to the annual cleveland.com preseason poll, behind Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern. But internally, the Gophers’ goal is to win the division and maybe have a rematch against the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4.

“We know it’s an enormous challenge,” Fleck said of the opener.

While Fleck brought a colorful sports metaphor to describe the first game, it’s still a football game. “Our players are taught to be humble enough to know that anybody can beat you if you’re not at your best but confident enough to know that you can beat anybody if you are at your best,” he said. “They’re trained that way. And it’s just like the Derby — there are so many horses, and on any given day, one can beat the other.”

Glen Mason has allegiances to both the Gophers and Buckeyes. He played at Ohio State in the 1970s and was an assistant coach in Columbus from 1978-85 before he served as Gophers head coach from 1997-2006. But he didn’t hesitate in picking the Gophers to win on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be a close game,” Mason said Monday on KFAN. “I think it will be some crazy play where they win it.”

That’s not how the betting money has come in on the opener. The initial line was set at the Buckeyes being a two-touchdown favorite, and it hasn’t move more than 1/2 a point over the past month.

“Ninety percent of the bets and 86 percent of the money on BetMGM is on Ohio State,” Dan Wetzel shared on the College Football Inquirer podcast Monday. One factor in the outcome and the spread will be the health of Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is considered a game-time decision by Fleck after he injured his ankle Aug. 12. Fleck has said “CrAB” has improved, but emphasizes his overall health will factor in the decision to play him or not.

The Gophers’ two best wins of Fleck’s tenure were headlined by the running game: beating Wisconsin on the road to close the 2018 regular season and topping Auburn in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day 2020. Both games saw Minnesota controlling the line of scrimmage and running the ball to victory, highlighted by long, back-breaking drives in both Ws.

“We take big pride in holding the ball,” running back Mo Ibrahim said. “That is one of coach Fleck’s biggest things each game.”

With the most-experienced offense line in college football in front of Ibrahim, the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, that appears to be the best recipe for the Gophers to pull off an upset to open 2021.

“We know what we are getting ourselves into,” Ibrahim said. “(Ohio State) represent … the whole Big Ten very well. They go to the playoff every year. Those guys will be prepared. It just gives us a little boost knowing that we have to be on our ‘A’ game Thursday night.”

U defensive end Boye Mafe will be expected to make big plays on the other side of the ball and against the Buckeyes lauded offensive line. “It’s a very talented team, top to bottom, they have a lot of depth,” Mafe said. “They are traditionally a talented team … We are preparing for that. It’s exciting because it’s another challenge. You don’t want to go against Joe Schmo.”

The Gophers have an edge in experience at quarterback. Tanner Morgan is 18-8 as a starter, while CJ Stroud will be taking his first start.

After the horses race out of the chute — er, the opening kickoff — it’s a football game again, and Morgan can’t wait, especially after spending fall camp in a no-contact jersey.

“Whenever you take your first hit, it’s almost like, ‘I’m a football player again,’ ” Morgan said. “I haven’t been hit in a long time. It’s kind of a good feeling.”