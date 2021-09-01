A potential breakout season for Irv Smith Jr. appears to be over before it ever began.

Though coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t flat out say if the out-of-nowhere knee injury was season-ending, he did confirm that Minnesota Vikings’ 23-year-old tight end had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair his meniscus. He apparently injured his knee in last week’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision to repair the meniscus rather than remove it completely typically carries a recovery time of four to six months.

“They repaired the meniscus, which is the best thing for him for his longevity,” Zimmer said. “If we would’ve took the meniscus out from what I understand — again, I’m not a doctor or a trainer — he would’ve had an arthritic knee and his career would’ve been shortened.”

Asked if he was hopeful that Smith could return at some point this season, Zimmer responded, “We don’t know yet. He had surgery this morning. It’ll be awhile though.”

Regardless, the Vikings have started to prepare for life without Smith, flipping a fourth-round draft pick to the New York Jets on Tuesday to get tight end Chris Herndon. He will team up with fellow tight end Tyler Conklin to fill the void left by Smith.

While it’s unclear how long it will take Herndon to acclimate to the offense, quarterback Kirk Cousins seemed confident in his ability to learn on the fly.

“He’s been in this league awhile so there’s a level of just understanding what it takes,” Cousins said. “There’s a large part of it that is plug and play. You’re ready to go, and there’s obviously a lot to learn, too.”

The change of scenery could be beneficial for Herndon. He had a promising rookie season in 2018, finishing with 39 catches for 502 yards. He hasn’t approached that kind of production since, struggling with injuries and drops during his plummet down the Jets’ depth chart.

That said, Zimmer complimented Herndon’s skill set on the field, highlighting his ability to run routes and his prowess as a blocker.

“He was a guy that was kind of pretty good in most areas,” Zimmer said. “Of all the tight ends we looked at, he was the one that we thought was the best option.”

This also opens the door for Conklin to step up and make an impact. He has been waiting for this moment since joining the Vikings as a fifth-round draft pick in 2018.

“Obviously, I don’t want stuff like that to happen,” Conklin said, adding that he chatted with Smith after his knee surgery. “For me, it’s an opportunity I’ve been waiting for, and I’m extremely excited for this opportunity. I’m ready to go.”

As for Smith, even if he doesn’t come back this season, there is a lot of optimism that he will be back to full strength ahead of next season.

“He’s just a great football player, and there’s no reason to think he wasn’t going to have a great year,” Cousins said. “He’s got a lot of good football ahead of him. I would expect whenever he’s back (he will be) the same great player that he was.”