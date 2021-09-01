BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State football senior linebacker Gabe Ames was named to the D2Football.com Preseason All-American Second Team on Tuesday. It was the first such honor Ames has earned in his career.

Ames hails from Rosemount and is a three-time ALL-NSIC pick, including two first-team nods in 2018 and 2019. He was named the NSIC North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

Though he did not play for the Beavers in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Division II football season, Ames played in nine games in 2019, totaling 38 tackles. He had a season-high nine tackles against Augustana and is the program’s active leader in tackles with 159.

Ames is one of seven NSIC players to be named to the preseason list and the first Bemidji State player since Gunner Olszewski in 2018.

The Beavers start the 2021 season at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Sioux Falls.