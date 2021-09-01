A source said it’s anticipated the Vikings will re-sign Mannion, who played with them the past two seasons and was released by Seattle on Wednesday. The Vikings had planned to sign quarterback Jake Browning to the practice squad after they waived him on Tuesday, but that changed when Mannion was let go by the Seahawks.

The Vikings announced a number of roster moves Wednesday, including the re-signings of defensive end Everson Griffen and long snapper Andrew DePaola. Those moves had been expected since Minnesota on Tuesday released the vested veterans who didn’t have to go through waivers to clear up roster spots for them.

The Vikings on Wednesday released punter Britton Colquitt, also a vested veteran, and indications are he will return in the same manner as Griffen and DePaola.

Minnesota added more depth at tight end by claiming Ben Ellefson off waivers from Jacksonville. A native of Hawley, Minn., Ellefson went undrafted in 2020 out of North Dakota State. He had one catch last season for the Jaguars. Starter Irv Smith Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in last Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City, likely ending his season. On Tuesday, the Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets.

The Vikings placed Smith Jr., running back Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Dan Chisena on injured reserve, which requires players to miss at least three games. In addition, they waived defensive end Jalyn Holmes, who played for them the past three seasons. If he clears waivers and the Vikings want to put him on the practice squad, they have two spots open.

The Vikings announced 14 players for their 16-man practice squad. Signed were running backs Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose Jr., guards Dakota Dozier and Kyle Hinton, tight end Zach Davidson, safety Myles Dorn, defensive end Kenny Willekes, cornerbacks Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson, tackle Zack Bailey, fullback Jake Bargas, linebacker Tuf Borland and wide receivers Myron Mitchell and Whop Philyor.

All were let go by the team Tuesday. Abdullah, Dozier and Tye Smith are vested veterans who didn’t have to go through the waiver process; the others all went unclaimed.

Tight end Shane Zylstra, a Spicer, Minn., native who was waived by Minnesota on Tuesday, joined Detroit’s practice squad after not getting an immediate offer from the Vikings.

A source said the Vikings wanted to sign defensive end Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad before ultimately deciding against it. Mata’afa, who got into 19 games the past two seasons for Minnesota, was informed of the team’s decision on Sunday. He then put out a statement thanking the Vikings for his time with them and saying he had “no ill will against decisions that were made.”

A source said rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hasn’t practiced the past three weeks because of a groin injury, was not considered to be put on injured reserve. The source said Darrisaw is doing much better and should return to practice soon.

Mannion was Kirk Cousins’ backup the past two seasons and played in the 2019 finale when the the playoff-bound Vikings rested Cousins against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the team waived Browning and quarterback Nate Stanley with an injury designation, leaving Cousins and rookie Kellen Mond as the only quarterbacks on the roster.