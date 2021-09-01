EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings added more depth at tight end on Wednesday, Sept. 1, by claiming Ben Ellefson off waivers from Jacksonville.

Ellefson, a native of Hawley, went undrafted in 2020 out of North Dakota State. He had one catch last season for the Jaguars.

The Vikings need depth after their top tight end, Irv Smith Jr., suffered a torn meniscus in last Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City and is likely out for the season.

Also Wednesday, sources said the Vikings plan to sign quarterback Jake Browning, defensive end Hercules Mata’afa, running back A.J. Rose Jr., guard Kyle Hinton, cornerbacks Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson, tackle Zack Bailey, fullback Jake Bargas, linebacker Tuf Borland and wide receiver Myron Mitchell to the practice squad. All were let go Tuesday.

Tight end Shane Zylstra, who was waived by Minnesota on Tuesday, joined Detroit’s practice squad.