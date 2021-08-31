FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Former Bemidji State standout Gunner Olszewski has made New England’s initial 53-man roster when the Patriots made their final cuts on Tuesday.

The third-year pro is still trying to carve out a spot in New England’s wide receiver rotation, but he was an All-Pro punt returner in 2020 after leading the NFL in return yards and return average.

Olszewski will play with his third starting quarterback in as many years this season. After having Tom Brady as a rookie, Olszewski played with Cam Newton last year. This season, rookie signal-caller Mac Jones beat out Newton for the starting job.

Jones targeted Olszewski seven times throughout the preseason and was his third-favorite target. Olszewski had four catches for a team-high 56 yards in Week 2 on Aug. 19 -- all on Jones passes -- to make up all of his offensive production for the preseason. He returned three punts for 24 yards in the preseason, as well.

The Patriots open the regular season at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 at home against Miami.