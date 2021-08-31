Mercifully, the wait is just about over now.

“Ninety-three weeks is a long time,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “It’s a big break, so who knows what’s going to happen. I just want to go. Honestly, let’s just go play the game. I think that’s what all of our kids and coaches agree with: We just need to go see where we’re at.”

After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, the Beavers are more than ready to hit the field this fall. The new season finally opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Sioux Falls.

“There’s nothing I’d rather be doing up here,” junior captain Zollie Kaplan said. “Getting closer every day to game day, you get jittery. I know everyone is just riled up, ready to go. Everyone’s got a lot of nervous energy built up, so we can’t wait to go hit someone not in our green and white.”

A two-year gap in between games creates problems aside from just waiting it out, though. The most recent film on Sioux Falls is from the 2019 season, so Bemidji State will have to rely on their opponent’s identity more than its personnel.

“We’ve prepared a little bit off the ‘19 film, but they’ve got a new quarterback, a new cast of characters,” Bolte said. “It’s just a matter of being able to in-game adjust.”

Kaplan expressed much of the same sentiments.

“We kind of know what teams are going to do, for the most part, and who they are,” the linebacker said. “If they’re going to throw some new stuff at us, we’ll take it and run with it. … We want to look at film, but it’s film from two years ago, and almost all of their players are no longer on the team. So we’ve got to stick to what we can do, stick to our game plan.”

BSU is coming off an 8-3 season from 2019, while the Cougars went 8-4. That extra game, though, was an NCAA playoff appearance -- something the Beavers have always been chasing.

That postseason bid for USF helped put them among the best in Division II entering this fall. Just outside of the top 25 in the national poll, Sioux Falls received 40 votes and, for all intents and purposes, is ranked 27th in the country.

But Bemidji State could line up against Alabama this week, and it probably wouldn’t even matter. The Beavers just want to get back out there.

“We don’t come here to train for 93 weeks,” Bolte said. “… I felt like we got robbed in 2020, and these kids are long overdue to go back out there and have a chance to compete. Because that’s why these kids are here.”

Roster roundup

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt won back the starting quarterback job for this season. Alt missed most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to leg injuries, then 2020 due to the pandemic. He has 10 touchdowns in four career games, including a four-touchdown showing in 2019.

BSU also announced that All-American running back Jalen Frye is out for the season this year due to injury, and that All-Conference linebacker Yaquub Mohamed is out for the year due to injury, as well.

Sophomores Sage Booker and Makaio Harn top the running back depth chart, while Gabe Ames, Cole Sorby, Jaylen Jenkins and Kaplan top the linebacker depth chart.