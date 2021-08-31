The first rule of nicknames is you can’t give yourself one. The second rule is if you don’t like the moniker, it probably fits.

Gophers defensive players call coordinator Joe Rossi “Guru,” and, well, he doesn’t care for it all that much. It’s a flattering nickname, so why is that?

“Well, because it’s about players, not coaches,” Rossi responded. “Players have to go out and make plays. Players have to go out and execute the defense, and I prefer for it to be ‘guru players,’ quite frankly.”

No one at Minnesota deserved an expert-level of praise in 2020. The Gophers allowed 30 points per game, which was 70th in the country, but it was rush defense where they were matadors. They allowed 6.3 yards per rushing attempt last season — dead last among schools in Power Five programs and 124th out of 127 teams last season.

The Gophers have been calling Rossi “Guru” for years. In 2018, Rossi replaced fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith, stopped the hemorrhaging and helped produce a road win over Wisconsin and a victory over Georgia Tech’s triple option in the Quick Lane Bowl.

In 2019, Minnesota had its best season overall in more than 50 years, and defense was a strength, with top-40 finishes in points allowed and yards per rush.

For 2021, the Gophers brought in three transfers: linebacker Jack Gibbens and defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Val Martin. While they didn’t bring in a transfer cornerback, they are hoping Terell Smith, Phil Howard and various freshmen can step up.

But it’s the defensive line, headlined by freak athlete Boye Mafe, that appears to be the top position group.

“They look deeper,” Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said. “We only go to one practice, but if you watch that (BTN) show, we were really impressed with their practice. The D-Line jumped out at me. I certainly think they are going to be better than they were last year.”

Rossi’s recall of certain situations from games years ago is the foundation for his “Guru” nickname.

“He is the walking library of plays,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “He can watch a play in practice and say the Sam linebacker … sheds (a block) early and the ball bounces. He can go back in time and tell you exactly when that happened in game, a 10-year-old play. …

“He’ll be like, ‘I will tell you a time Indiana was playing Ohio State in 2017 and their Sam linebacker did the exact same thing and the ball bounced for a 40-yard touchdown,’ ” Sori-Marin continued. “It’s just funny because guys get a little chuckle out of it. It’s true because sometimes he’ll pull up the play and show us.”

Rossi’s recall might haunt him from last year’s subpar showing, when Minnesota defensive players had missed assignments, missed tackles and poor pursuit angles. But as the season progressed, the defense improved. Rossi puts where the defense ended last year as this year’s “floor.”

“Don’t share this one with my wife because sometimes I forget what she asks me to do the day before,” Rossi said. “When it comes to football and watching film and those types of things, we are kind of able to remember the play and some of the things that worked and some of the things that didn’t. They stick out in your mind.”

Rossi’s defense last year was particularly bad at the line of scrimmage. In seven games, the Gophers managed only eight sacks (115th in the nation) and 18 tackles for lost yards (123rd).

“Just guys playing faster, more physical, years of experience under their belt, you’ll see more tackles for loss, you’ll see more disruption,” Rossi said. “You’ve seen that in the past, and you’ll see that again. There are some things that we’ve done schematically in the secondary and up front and at the linebacker level, too, to kind of create that more.”

Rossi was the Gophers' former defensive line coach before he went to linebackers with the promotion to coordinator. While he isn’t Mafe’s position coach any longer, he still “teaches me things that I didn’t know about the game. He always shows little insights, and I appreciate it.”

That’s the respect Minnesota players have for Rossi. And don’t look for them to stop using the nickname.

“We’ll keep calling him the guru,” Mafe said. “You can tell him I told you.”

Three players to watch

STAR

Head coach P.J. Fleck pegs Boye Mafe as the program’s breakout candidate in 2021. He is already Minnesota’s best defensive NFL prospect, but at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds and with freak athletic attributes, he needs to produce more impact plays.

WILD CARD

Terell Smith started seven games in 2018 but none in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder bounced back to be one of the most improved players in spring practice and fall camp, and he will be counted on in 2021. His coverage skills will be under the microscope.

UP-AND-COMER

Cornerback Justin Walley, the Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi, enrolled early in January at Minnesota and has impressed with his athleticism and maturity, meaning he could see the field soon as a true freshman.