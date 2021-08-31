BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team is almost done waiting. A new season starts Thursday, and the players’ anticipation is building.

A new quarterback has been selected. A tough matchup with Rogers looms -- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Are the Lumberjacks ready?

"I think we're ready,” head coach Brian Stoffel said Monday. “I think we got to iron a few things out throughout this week of practice and fix some of the mistakes that we saw during our team scrimmage. But for the most part, I've enjoyed the preparation this group of kids has put in, and I believe that's going to help us on Thursday.”

Rogers represents a formidable challenge. At 5-2, they matched Bemidji’s record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The two teams have recent history, having met in 2017 and 2018, both BHS wins.

“They're a strong program. They've been a strong program for a long time,” Stoffel said. “And so, when you have a team that has a lot of pride and has had a lot of success, you just know you're going to be in for a battle for four quarters.

“I like the way we match up with the kids. With Rogers, I don't think our kids are intimidated by any team from the metro, just because of our history of playing those guys and playing teams from down there. We've competed well in the past, and I would expect that to be the same.”

A big key for the Lumberjacks in 2021 will be newly anointed starting quarterback Jack Larson. The senior says he’s ready to step into the spotlight after backing up Brett Tharaldson in 2020.

"In previous seasons, I was always behind Brett, and he always showed me a lot of the offense and the tricks and how to read coverages,” Larson said. “And then just going through the season, it's just really opened up and I understand it way more.”

The way Larson prepared himself in the offseason stood out to Stoffel as he evaluated which signal-caller would lead Bemidji onto the field to start the season.

“He's definitely earned it with his preparation,” Stoffel said. “He started his preparation back in November, and it has shown by the improved play that he's had, and his command of our offense and his leadership.”

Not only is Larson’s leadership vital to the Lumberjacks, his experience in their triple-option offense guarantees his understanding of the team’s goals.

“He understands what we're trying to accomplish with each play and with our schemes, and that knowledge of the game I think is his strength,” Stoffel said. “And I'm excited to see him show that on Thursday.”

Larson, for this part, has a simple goal that he hopes his experience and execution will help BHS reach Thursday night.

“Oh, a W,” he said. “Yup.”





If You Go

Who: Bemidji vs. Rogers

Where: Chet Anderson Stadium

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: 104.5 FM