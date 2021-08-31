Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 15 touchdowns in seven games last season, nearly as many as the two previous seasons combined (16 in 21 games). Ibrahim’s 31 career rushing scores are fourth among active FBS players.

FBS, Active Players, Most Career Rushing TDs (Listed w/ Current Team)

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State, 35

Shai Werts, Louisville, 34

D’Eriq King, Miami (FL), 32

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 31

Breece Hall, Iowa State, 30

Bryant Koback, Toledo, 30

