Ohio State at Minnesota
Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 15 touchdowns in seven games last season, nearly as many as the two previous seasons combined (16 in 21 games). Ibrahim’s 31 career rushing scores are fourth among active FBS players.
FBS, Active Players, Most Career Rushing TDs (Listed w/ Current Team)
- Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State, 35
- Shai Werts, Louisville, 34
- D’Eriq King, Miami (FL), 32
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 31
- Breece Hall, Iowa State, 30
- Bryant Koback, Toledo, 30
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers finished the shortened 2020 season with a 3-4 mark and did not play in a bowl game. Minnesota has not had a losing regular-season record in back-to-back years since 2010 and 2011 (3-9 both seasons).
- Minnesota has not faced Ohio State since 2018 when they lost, 30-14, in Columbus. OSU has won the last 11 meetings with the Gophers, scoring at least 28 points each time.
- The Buckeyes won their fourth consecutive Big Ten title in 2020 before losing in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Ohio State has won 39 Big Ten titles all-time,second only to Michigan, which has 42 (does not include OSU’s vacated 2010 season).
- Chris Autman-Bell’s receiving average of 19.5 yards per catch ranked second among Big Ten players with 20+ catches last season (Jalen Nailor, MSU, 19.8).
- Chris Olave averaged 104.1 receiving yards per game last season with five games of 100+receiving yards and three multi-TD games. It was the highest receiving average by a Buckeye since David Boston in 1998 (120.4, minimum 75% of team games played).