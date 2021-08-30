Harrison Smith is a low-key guy, so perhaps it wasn’t a surprise he didn’t have a big celebration Sunday night after becoming the NFL’s second-highest-paid safety earlier that day.

“My wife got me some cookies,” he said Monday. “Nothing crazy.”

Nevertheless, the Vikings star was happy about signing a four-year, $64 million deal that takes him through the 2025 season. Smith remains on the books for a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 but his new money average of $16 million per season among safeties trails only Seattle’s Jamal Adams, who recently signed a four-year, $70 million extension for a $17.5 million average.

“It feels good,” Smith said of being in such lofty company. “Obviously it’s a great thing. But No. 1 one was staying with the Vikings.”

Smith, 32, who is entering his 10th season and is the team’s longest-tenured player, spoke earlier this year about wanting to finish his career with the Vikings. And it now looks very likely that it will happen.

“Contracts aren’t something I’ve worried about in my career, and it’s allowed me to just focus on playing football,” he said. “Those things tend to take care of themselves. So I still have that approach, but I understand the reality of getting older in the league, as well. Being able to be a Viking for my career is the most important.”

When Smith’s contract runs out, he would be on the verge of turning 37 in February 2026. He said it’s too early to start thinking about how long he will be able to play.

“Focusing on the now is what has allowed me to play my best football, so I’m just going to continue to do that,” said Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Mike Zimmer inherited Smith, taken with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2012 draft, when he took over as head coach in 2014. The two have developed a close bond since then.

“I feel like he’s one of the best guys that I’ve ever had as a safety, and that includes a lot of really good players,” Zimmer said. “It’s great to have him here, probably for the rest of his career, and he kind of embodies, really, everything we try to do here. He’s a great person, an outstanding person, and he’s really easy to talk to and coach.”

Smith has made all of his Pro Bowls under Zimmer.

“I appreciate playing for Zim over all these years, how much I learned from him, playing in his defense and playing for him as a head coach,” Smith said.

Barr's status

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said linebacker Anthony Barr, who hasn’t practiced in more than three weeks and sat out the entire preseason, is making good progress in his recovery from what Pro Football Talk has reported is a knee injury.

“I hate to say it because (the media) will say I’m wrong if I’m wrong, but he’s doing really good,’’ Zimmer said Monday. “We’ve got a good plan for him to get him ready to go.”

That could mean there is increased optimism that Barr will be able to play in the Sept. 12 opener at Cincinnati. During Monday’s practice, Barr rode a stationary bike.

In addition to Barr, not practicing were Irv Smith Jr., who soon will have knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, wide receivers Chad Beebe and Dan Chisena, tackle Christian Darrisaw, guard Dru Samia and safeties Josh Metellus and Luther Kirk. Returning to practice were being out due to leg injuries were wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Tyler Conklin.

A source said Kirk suffered a hamstring injury in last Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City, which likely will sideline him from two to four weeks. The most likely scenario is Kirk is waived Tuesday with an injury designation and he has an injury settlement and he could return to Minnesota’s practice squad later in the season.