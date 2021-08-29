Safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year contract extension that a source said is worth $64 million over four years. But NFL Media reported that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery for a meniscus injury and will be sidelined when the regular season gets underway Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. It was reported that an exact timetable has not yet been set on how long the tight end will be out.

The source said Harrison Smith, 32, will get $26.38 million guaranteed with his extension, which takes him through the 2025 season. He previously had one year left on his contract with an $9.85 million base salary and a $100,000 workout bonus that he’s already earned, so he now has five years and $73.95 million on the books.

Smith Jr. had been poised to have a breakout season in his first year as a starter after replacing Kyle Rudolph, who was released last March when he wouldn’t take a pay cut and signed with the New York Giants. Smith Jr., played in Minnesota’s last two preseason games, and caught two passes for 39 yards in the finale, a 28-25 loss Friday at Kansas City.

Smith Jr. was interviewed for three minutes on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the television broadcast after he had come out of the game. He had a big smile on his face and gave no indication of any knee injury.

The injury makes the Vikings even thinner at tight end. Backup Tyler Conklin did not play in the preseason due to a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen how his health will be for the opener against the Bengals. After that, the Vikings have Brandon Dillon, who spent most of the past two years on the practice squad, raw fifth-round pick Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Shane Zylstra.

Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his 10th NFL season and is the longest-tenured player on the Vikings. Earlier this year, he said he hoped to sign an extension and finish his career with Minnesota.

“That’s a good deal for him,’’ said Vikings hall of fame safety Paul Krause, who has a good relationship with Smith. “He’s a very good player. I’d keep him around, too. They need him. He keeps that defensive backfield in somewhat right shape.’’

Krause, the NFL’s career leader with 81 interceptions, retired at age 37 after the 1979 season. When his extension runs out after the 2025 season, Smith would be on the verge of turning 37 in February 2026.

“I think he can play until he wants to,’’ Krause said. “He keeps himself in great shape and he very seldom gets hurt, so I think he’s got a good chance to play out that contract.’’

Smith was one of six Minnesota stars who did not play during a preseason in which the Vikings went 0-3. In an interview during the telecast of Friday’s game, Smith said the NFL cancelling all preseason games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic helped prepare him for this season.

“Take advantage of practice,’’ Smith said in the fourth-quarter interview. “Play practice like it’s a game.’’

Smith said in the interview he does not consider it a big concern that Minnesota’s projected starters in the secondary didn’t play together in any exhibition games. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was rested throughout the preseason, cornerback Bashaud Breeland got into two games and safety Xavier Woods played in one.

“We have lots of vets now,’’ Smith said. “We can tell from the first practice that the communication was at a high level, and so there’s obviously going to be some growing pains here and there. … But there is a lot of confidence on the back end as far as the chemistry and how we’re playing together.’’

Shortly after Smith talked, Smith Jr. was interviewed on the telecast. He spoke about feeling good during the 11 snaps he got earlier in the night and said nothing about any injury.

“We wanted to come out and start fast and (offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak) dialed up my number early and (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) did a great job of delivering the ball,’’ Smith Jr. said. “So it was a lot of fun being out there and I can’t wait to get the season started.’’

It now will start later than expected for Smith Jr.