The Vikings have had a number of impressive tight ends during their six-decade history. The most notable have been six-time Pro Bowl selection Steve Jordan and two-time Pro Bowl player Kyle Rudolph.

Irv Smith Jr. wants to be their next star tight end.

“I want to be great and leave a legacy,” he said.

Smith, entering his third season after being a Vikings second-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, said “for sure” he could be in line for a breakout campaign. He is the starter now, replacing Rudolph, who was released in March when he wouldn’t take a pay cut before signing with the New York Giants. Smith should see the ball come his way often considering he also could be used out wide in a three-receiver set.

“I’m very confident,” he said. “I know my coaches are, my teammates as well. I just wanted to come out of this (training) camp and grind and prove I want to be the starting guy, I can make plays, and I can help this team in any way possible.”

Smith showed signs of possible future NFL stardom when he set a Vikings rookie record with 36 catches for 311 yards in 2019. He slipped to 30 catches in 2020, when he missed three games and was hampered in several others by back and groin injuries. But he did have 365 yards receiving while raising his yards-per-catch average to 12.2 from 8.6 in 2019.

And then there’s Smith’s blocking. It has improved on a consistent basis since he entered the NFL, and that’s something Jordan has noticed.

“I think it could be a breakout year for him,” said Jordan, who played for the Vikings from 1982-94 and was known as an equally adept receiver and blocker. “This is year three for him, and that’s about that time that the game has slowed down for him. And I know he’s been working on becoming that complete tight end now that Kyle Rudolph is not going to be there. He’s got the speed, the hands and the ability to get downfield, but he’s definitely getting better as a blocker also.”

Smith, 23, spent much of his childhood learning the nuances of the position from his father, Irv Smith Sr., an NFL tight end from 1993-99 with New Orleans, San Francisco and Cleveland. And as good as Smith has been for the Vikings, he still doesn’t hold the family record for catches in a season.

Smith Sr. caught 45 passes in 1995 with the Saints and also had 41 for them in 1994. If all goes well this year, the son could shatter those marks.

“He’s a great player,” Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said during training camp. “He’s grown a lot from last year and the year before that. I think he’s going to have a huge role this year.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, though, isn’t getting too much into statistics. Zimmer stressed that he will be looking at the overall picture when it comes to Smith.

“I don’t really worry too much about breakout seasons or number of yards or catches or anything like that,” said Zimmer, whose Vikings open the season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. “I know that Irv’s done a really nice job. He’s looked explosive. For us, it’s about helping the team win, not so much about how many yards or how many catches he gets. But he’s done a really nice job.”

Smith has made a concerted effort since the end of last season to take his game to another level. He consulted with a dietician to change his eating habits, and has added mass to his 6-foot-2, 242-pound frame to help his blocking.

In June, Smith attended Tight End University, a summit held in Nashville, Tenn., that was put together by star tight ends Travis Kelce of Kansas City and George Kittle of San Francisco, along with former star Greg Olsen.

“Kind of just picking the brains of those guys and a lot of other tight ends as well,” said Smith, one of 40 tight ends invited to the event. “We just kind of came together and spoke our language in a sense and just talked about the position and how it’s a very unique position in a sense because you do a lot of different things on the field.”

With Smith taking over as the starter this fall, Jordan wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up in the Pro Bowl as early as this season.

“It’s hard to predict, but he certainly has all the tools,” said Jordan, inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019. “I think he’s poised for a great year this year. Call it a breakout year. I’d love to see him have success.”

Jordan lives in the Phoenix area and has a good relationship with Smith Sr., who lives nearby. Jordan has seen the younger Smith several times there and in Minnesota, and has offered tips on playing the position.

“I know he wants to be the best,” Jordan said. “He wants to be great.”