KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a mostly ugly preseason for the Vikings, but it at least closed on a high note.

Yes, Minnesota went 0-3 after dropping its finale 28-25 to Kansas City on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium. But rookie quarterback Kellen Mond had a strong second half, and led the Vikings to their first two offensive touchdowns of the preseason.

Mond completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards, although he had an interception and lost a fumble. He led the Vikings, who trailed 21-3 at the half, to a 32-yard touchdown run by A.J. Rose in the third quarter and a 1-yard run by Rose in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings followed the 1961 expansion team, which went 0-5, and the 1979 team, which went 0-4, as having a winless preseason.

The Vikings in the fourth quarter also got a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown by Perry Nickerson to close the deficit to 28-18.

The Vikings got no touchdowns in the preseason from starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and the first-team offense. But at least Cousins drove the Vikings to a 26-yard field goal by Greg Joseph on their first possession Friday after he had failed to lead them to any points in three series against the Colts. Cousins also was in for three possessions Friday, but the Vikings couldn’t move the ball on the second two.

No starters played on offense in the preseason opener for Minnesota, a 33-6 home loss to Denver. Nine played against the Colts and eight on Friday.

The only three offensive starters who didn’t play against the Chiefs were running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Cook and Jefferson were rested for the entire preseason and Thielen suffered a thigh bruise against the Colts, and hasn’t practiced since then.

The offense at least looked good on Friday’s first drive. Starting at their 35, the Vikings drove to a first-and-goal at the Kansas City 9, with key plays being passes by Cousins of 23 yards to Irv Smith Jr. and 16 yards to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. But the drive bogged down and the Vikings had to settle for Joseph’s field goal.

Cousins was 5 of 7 for 57 yards and had a 95.5 passer rating. It was the second straight game he had gone 5 of 7, and he finished the preseason 10 of 14 for 80 yards.

For the second straight week, Cousins was relieved by Jake Browning. Browning, who is battling Mond to be the backup, completed just 2 of 8 passes for 41 yards. Mond was much better.

The Vikings used six starters on defense for the second straight game. The one difference was linebacker Eric Kendricks was rested and didn’t play and safety Xavier Woods, who sat out against the Colts with an injury, made his Minnesota preseason debut.

Starters who didn’t end up being used the entire preseason were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Harrison Smith, who were all rested, and linebacker Anthony Barr, who has an undisclosed injury.

With Hunter out, the Vikings again started Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum at defensive end. The two are battling for a final open starting spot on the defense, and both stayed in for a bit after other starters had departed. Wonnum helped himself by having a first-half sack.

But the most notable sack by the Vikings was by defensive end Everson Griffen, who re-signed last Monday after initially being with them from 2010-19. Griffen dumped Chiefs reserve quarterback Shane Buechele in the second quarter for a seven-yard loss and did his traditional Sack Daddy dance.

Buechele replaced Kansas City starter Patrick Mahomes, who had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the two series he played. Mahomes was 8 of 9 for 117 yards and two touchdowns, a 35-yard strike to Tyreek Hill and a five-yard throw for former Vikings tight end Blake Bell.