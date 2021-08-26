The Vikings’ retooled offensive line will get one more preseason test before the start of the regular season, and Arrowhead Stadium should be a good place for it.

Minnesota will play its exhibition finale Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at what is regarded as one of the NFL’s loudest venues. True, it won’t be a regular-season game, but the Vikings pumped in simulated crowd noise during practice this week as if it is.

“I think having that atmosphere of being there in the Chiefs stadium and hearing that crowd noise is something that we’re going to have to get used to, being able to hear the calls with all the crowd stuff,’’ said left guard Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland, the starter at right guard last year, is one of three players in different spots on the line as the Vikings continue to prepare for the Sept. 12 opener Cincinnati. Left tackle Rashod Hill, vying to be a regular starter for the first time in his six-year career, mostly played right tackle before. And the right guard is Oli Udoh, in line to start his first NFL regular-season game after being a tackle his first two seasons.

The only starters in the same spot as last year are center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O’Neill. So the Vikings are working plenty to get the line in order.

Starters didn’t play on offense in a 33-6 loss to Denver in the Aug. 14 preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the second exhibition, quarterback Kirk Cousins and those on the offensive line got 15 snaps in a 12-10 home loss to Indianapolis last Saturday. In three possessions with the starters, the Vikings didn’t score, and the last one was hampered by Hill giving up a sack.

“I thought there was some good pockets early, how they did well in the run game,’’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of the line’s showing. “We gave up a sack, which we’ve got to be better there. Overall, I thought our offensive line and protection has been excellent this camp. We just have to go finish those drives.”

Cleveland agreed with that, saying the Vikings “didn’t move the ball as well as we thought.’’

Cleveland said the line “communicated well,’’ but that game was at home. On Friday, the Vikings will play their only preseason road game, and head coach Mike Zimmer said starters likely will be used in a manner similar to last Saturday.

“I’ve heard (Arrowhead Stadium) gets pretty loud,’’ Cleveland said. “Me playing left guard, I do the silent counts and stuff. I’ve only done it in practice, so when we get some real snaps with crowd noise and stuff, another team across the line, it’s going to be nice to be able to get that feeling, get that settled in.”

Soon, the games will count. And the Vikings will play their first two in the regular season on the road, the second being Sept. 19 at Arizona.

Peterson's debut?

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection signed as a free agent last March, could make his Vikings preseason debut against the Chiefs.

Zimmer declined to say specifically that Peterson will play but has said he came close to using the cornerback against the Colts. As for practices, Zimmer said Peterson, 31, has been impressive.

“Kind of as advertised,’’ Zimmer said. “Really good. Wants to be coached. … He’s really been a great teammate, good in the locker room, good in the meeting rooms.”

Briefly

The contract defensive end Everson Griffen signed Monday with the Vikings is for one year at the minimum of $1.075 million. Under the veteran salary benefit rule, he counts $850,000 on the salary cap.

Tight end Brandon Dillon said he tested positive for the coronavirus late last season after he already had been ruled out for the year due to an ankle injury. “I got it it but it wasn’t too bad with symptoms,” he said.

Chad Beebe is perhaps the leading candidate to be the No. 3 receiver. “I’ve been really encouraged with what he’s doing beating man coverage and just showing up time and again,’’ Cousins said.

Asked about his role after Udoh beat him out to start at right guard, Dakota Dozier said, “I can control my effort and my attitude. Coach tells me to do something, and I do it.”