After suffering a serious injury during preseason, the walk-on running back and special-teams standout was put on scholarship. The scholarship announcement came in a copy of “Row The Boat,” the book head coach P.J. Fleck co-authored with Jon Gordon recently. It was presented by Gordon during a team meeting.

Gordon asked if a player has suffered a long-term injury in training camp, Jelen responded and then joined Gordon in front of the team.

“Everyone is getting a copy of ‘Row the Boat,’ ” Gordon said. “I want to give the first copy to someone who has faced serious adversity right now, serious challenge. But I know this about him, he is going to find a way to overcome and he’s going to find a way to build a masterpiece in you all. The way he is going to lead you all in a different way.”

The title page of the book had a hand-written message: “Preston, you’re on scholarship.” Teammates erupted in cheers, Jelen hugged and thanked Fleck and Gordon before calling his parents to tell them the news.

Jelen is a fourth-year player who has been a “quad-team member,” meaning he is on all four special-teams units and played in all seven games last season He was the special-teams scout player of the year in 2018. He was seen with a brace on his knee during an open-to-media practice earlier this month.

Last week, linebacker/special teams player Derik LeCaptain became the 18th walk-on player put on scholarship under Fleck since 2017. The other were Blake Cashman, Sam Renner, Jordan Howden, Zack Annexstad, Emmit Carpenter, Conor Rhoda, Calvin Swenson, Clay Geary, Axel Ruschmeyer, Brock Annexstad, Tyler Cooper, Bishop McDonald, Jonathan Santaga, Peter Udoibok, Jacob Herbers, Bailey Schoenfelder and Justin Juenemann.