Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce won’t require Everson Griffen to give him anything if he wants uniform No. 97 back, but the defensive end still would need to fork over some bucks.

After he re-signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, Griffen said Pierce is willing to give him 97, the number he wore with them from 2010-19. However, Pierce, who signed with Vikings in March 2020 and opted out of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday it’s not that simple.

Pierce said if Griffen wants that number he would need to pay for the NFL inventory of Vikings jerseys that already have been printed with No. 97 and Pierce’s name on the back. For now, Griffen has been assigned No. 58.

“However many jerseys they printed out with my last name on them, you have to buy them back and then you can change the number,” Pierce said. “So we’ve got (equipment manager) Dennis (Ryan) and our equipment staff working on it. … He doesn’t owe me any money. He’s done everything for this organization. … I think after final cuts (next Tuesday) and everything I’ll be able to pick another number if he chooses to pay for it.”

After the NFL relaxed rules last spring on what numbers some players can wear, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook looked into changing from No. 33 to his old college number of 4. But he decided against it after learning a change would cost $1.5 million to pay for the existing inventory.

Obviously, Pierce’s inventory would cost far less, and might not be more than several hundred thousand dollars. When Dallas Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith switched from No. 54 to 9 earlier this year, the cost was reported to be in the range of $500,000.

Pierce called Griffen “the GOAT,” and has no qualms with turning over No. 97 to him.

“He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, maybe a (Vikings) Ring of Honor (selection),” Pierce said. “So I’ve watched Everson and I’ve seen him play. That’s the least I can do. I came into this league undrafted. I wore 78 my rookie year, so it doesn’t really matter. I can find a number.”

Pierce wore No. 78 as a Baltimore rookie in 2016. He then changed to No. 97, and wore that from 2017-19 with the Ravens.

Guard Dakota Dozier currently has 78 for the Vikings, but Pierce said he won’t ask him for that number.

Cousins mostly mum

Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t have a lot to say Wednesday on two topics.

Cousins, who is unvaccinated, was asked his opinion about what infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm told the team on Monday about vaccines. Osterholm was brought in by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who has been outspoken about wanting players to be vaccinated.

“It was a great meeting,’’ Cousins said. “Informative. It was what it was.”

Cousins also was asked about Griffen having said Monday that he soon would apologize to the quarterback for having made offensive comments about him in January on social media, including that Zimmer didn’t want him to be signed in 2018.

“We actually talked in January, so it’s kind of old news, but it’s great to have him back, great to see his smile on the field,’’ Cousins said.

Cousins did say that Griffen has reached out since returning to the team and that they talked “a couple days ago.’’

Adam Zimmer calls plays

Zimmer said he told his son, co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, that he liked the job he did in calling defensive plays in last Saturday’s 12-10 preseason to Indianapolis.

The head coach has called defensive plays during the regular season since he came to Minnesota in 2014, although he sometimes hands the role off in the preseason. During the latter part of George Edwards’ 2014-19 tenure as Minnesota defensive coordinator, he called some plays in the preseason.

“I think that’s important for guys to get experience doing it,’’ said Mike Zimmer. “Part of it is for me to be able to expand with the special teams and the offense a little more. And he really did a good job last week.’’

Injury report

Safety Josh Metellus and wide receiver Dan Chisena, who were hurt in Tuesday’s practice, both did not practice Wednesday.

Also not practicing were linebacker Anthony Barr, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tackle Christian Darrisaw, running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, tight end Tyler Conklin and guard Dru Samia.