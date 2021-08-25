The Minnesota Golden Gophers Athletics Director has dealt with the pandemic ravaging the department’s finances, the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal, student-athletes’ ability to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and this week’s news of an “alliance” between the Big Ten, Pacific-12 and Atlantic Coast conferences.

“Not many of my conversations are about competitions,” Coyle said Wednesday. “Most of my conversations are about items off the field. … You have got to embrace change, and change is here.”

Coyle sat down with the St. Paul Pioneer Press to cover those topics and others in a 20-minute interview, which has been edited for brevity.

After a year without spectators, what is it going to mean to the University to have in-person events again?

So thankful. We’ve done a lot of events this summer with donors and fans, etcetera, and I open up with the same message every time: ‘It is so good to see you. I hope you know how much I miss you.’ … It’s awesome to see people back. I just hope our fans know how appreciative our student-athletes, our coaches are to have them back. It’s awesome, and we can’t wait to see it.

How close to a sellout is the football team’s season opener next week against Ohio State?

Really close. I think we have 6,000 new season tickets. We’ve doubled the number of student season tickets from 2019. I think any day now, we will be able to announce a sellout for Ohio State, which is phenomenal.

There was news Tuesday at Louisiana State with that school requiring vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to get into the stadium. Where is the U on that issue?

In terms of fans that come to our games, we don’t have that mandate in place. … We haven’t had those conversations yet. It’s August 25th. That could change in a day or three days, who knows. But right now, obviously we are encouraging people to wear masks when they are inside in our facilities or come to our game. We’ll see where it goes.

How do you view the new alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC?

… I just think our leagues — the Pac-12, the ACC — we’ve always been in alignment, and I think this alliance just solidifies the partnership that we all want to have with each other in terms of scheduling but more importantly, what does the future of college athletics look like and how can like minds and like institutions and similar thoughts benefit the future of college athletics?

It’s been a lot of phone calls and a lot of getting up to speed. … I’m just trying to understand and grasp what it means. I think the heavy lifting starts now, especially when they talk about scheduling. They talk about football and both (men’s and women’s) basketballs, and that will transition to some of our Olympic sports. I think collectively, the athletic directors and administrators, the ones from those three conferences, have to start working together and roll up our sleeves to see what that actually looks like.

What was the final budget deficit for Gophers athletics in fiscal year 2021?

About a year ago when we were giving updates to our board (of regents), we talked about a potential loss of about $75 million. Then once we started to play football … we started to have some of our winter events. That number changed to around $35-40 million and we finished the year at $21.5 million under budget.

That means we will work closely with the university on the loan. I don’t have the terms of the loan and what it will look like, but we will definitely have to pay it back. We are just so grateful for President (Joan) Gabel and working with our business office as we try to mitigate that loss going forward and we pay that loan off over the next fiscal years.

In fiscal year 2020, U athletics had a deficit of roughly $5 million. What was the reasons for that?

A big part of that was if you go back to February 2020, we thought we would finish the year with about a $1 million surplus. … Then COVID hit and everything came to a dramatic halt and we stopped the seasons, no March Madness, and that is a big check. We lost a lot of rental revenue for our facilities.

Are you projecting to have a deficit this coming year?

There is still going to be some fallout from COVID. Obviously, as you know, it’s changing daily with this delta variant and the impact it could have there. We are looking at a budget shortfall for this coming fiscal year. When I talk about the $21.5 million loan, that just covers the previous loss. Our goal this year is to mitigate as much as possible. We will continue to have budget cuts. We’ve asked all of our sports to take budget reductions to all of our departments and we have positions that aren’t filled, so we are going to try to mitigate that loss as much as possible. I don’t know what that will look like until the end of the year and the types of crowds we have, those types of things.

After cutting three sports due to budget and Title IX, how safe are the other sports?

… When we made that difficult decision, we feel like long term, we position our department to continue to move forward with the (22) sports programs. We feel like we are in a really, really good spot financially as we try to put things back together, so we are very pleased with where our department is right now.

On name, image and likeness, how do you view priorities when it comes to compliance?

Totally supportive. I think if you look at it, it’s awesome for our student-athletes. … We feel like we have a very user-friendly policy that we put together for our student-athletes and we have to make sure we do everything we can to help them maximize their name, image and likeness and also do everything we can to educate them on if they get paid, the tax implications, the fiscal responsibility, those kinds of things. It’s just to educate them as they go along the process.

You have a disclosure form for the student-athletes to fill out for approval on NIL deals. Do you know how many disclosure forms have been filed?

I think we have 52 student-athletes with agreements (among roughly 650 total student-athletes at Minnesota). I think there might be 85 different partnerships with those student-athletes. I think it covers 13 sports.

Have you denied any?

(Gophers spokesman) Paul Rovnak said they have denied one for a non-alcoholic beverage company, which was against the department’s policy. (The state of Minnesota does not have an NIL law.)

When you agreed to a new contact for football coach P.J. Fleck in 2019, the buyout figure was $10 million for him to leave in Year 1, but that fell to $4.5 million now. Where are you at on a potential contract extension for him?

We’ve extended him each year I’ve been here. Again, his first year when he was 5-7, we extended him, and we extended him again in Year 2 when he was 6-6 and then we won the Quick Lane Bowl. He is in Year 2 of a seven-year agreement right now. Again, he has done everything we ask him to do. Our goal is to keep him here long term. P.J. and I get along really well. We have a really good relationship. He trusts me. I trust him completely. Heather (his wife) brings me candy on road trips, I love that. I’m a big candy guy. We have a really good relationship. We are so fortunate to have him and Heather here leading our program. He has been the ultimate change agent. …

When you hired Ben Johnson to be men’s basketball coach, you must have expected turnover in the roster. It was about 90 percent new players. Is that a number that jumped out at you?

I think it jumps out at everybody. But I think that is our new reality in college basketball with the transfer portal. And not only in college basketball but all these sports, where kids can transfer now (one time without having to sit out). We are so excited to have Ben here. Ben being a former student-athlete and being from here. Just excited about the direction he’s going and excited about his recruiting and those type of things. There is no doubt there is transition, and again, you are seeing a lot of programs across the country going through transitions and especially when you are going through a coaching change. Again, very confident in Ben and grateful for his hard work and his staff to get together a team now and just continue to build it long term.

Lindsay Whalen is going into her fourth year as women’s basketball coach. She has an sub-.500 record in the Big Ten. What do you need to see from her program?

What I love about Lindsay — and I’ve said this many, many times — she is the most competitive person I’ve ever been around in anything. Just the most competitive person. It doesn’t matter if you are playing golf with her, whatever you are doing. I absolutely love that about her. … I’ve been around programs that you make short-term decisions and you have short-term gains. But if you make the best long-term decision, you start to have long-term gains. If you look at her recruiting, our class coming in is phenomenal. She is putting together the pieces of the puzzle that I like. She is bringing in the right type of student-athletes who represent our program the right way, and I have great confidence in her and will continue to support her in any way I can to build this the right way.