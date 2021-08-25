The Minnesota Vikings offense has struggled mightily to score points this preseason. But this won’t be the franchise’s lowest-scoring preseason ever.

Entering Friday’s exhibition finale at Kansas City, the Vikings have averaged 8.0 points in two preseason games. So even if they are shut out, they can’t top (or is that bottom?) the futility record of the 1979 team, which averaged 4.5 points during a 1-3 preseason.

Still in reach, though, is the second-lowest-scoring preseason, which now belongs to the 1984 team, which averaged 13.5 points in going 1-3. Also worth mentioning is that the Vikings offense has have to score a touchdown this month.

“I think it’s points,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday about what he’s looking for Friday from the offense. “The name of the game is points. Touchdowns preferably, always. Get points.”

Cousins and the first-team offense did not play in a 33-6 loss to Denver in the Aug. 14 preseason opener, Minnesota’s worse exhibition loss since 31-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984. Cousins and the first team were in for three series and didn’t produce any points in last Saturday’s 12-10 loss to Indianapolis. Minnesota’s only touchdown in the game came on a 33-yard interception return by linebacker Troy Dye.

In terms of playing starters, head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday’s game will be similar to the Colts game, when the Vikings used nine starters on offense and six on defense. Zimmer said some starters won’t play, but the only one he named that definitely won’t is wide receiver Adam Thielen, who suffered a thigh bruise against Indianapolis.

“We want to make sure we execute against a different defense. … Hopefully, we have some success,” Zimmer said of Friday’s offensive goals.

There hasn’t been much success so far this preseason, though Cousins noted that it’s been “a small sample size.” And on Friday, the Vikings once again likely won’t have their two top playmakers — running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson. Cook could be rested for a third straight exhibition game, and Jefferson also may end up not playing at all in the preseason after injuring his shoulder in an Aug. 6 practice.

“I think it’s a good challenge, right?” Cousins said of likely not playing without some stars. “I think we view it as, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can do without them.’ Try to take pride in that challenge.”

Hoping to get the first-team offense as many reps together as possible, the Vikings scrimmaged in Tuesday’s practice and Zimmer said they’ll have another one next week as the Sept. 12 opener at Cincinnati approaches. While Thielen sat out Tuesday, Cook and Jefferson both took part, with Jefferson wearing a red jersey to make sure nobody touched him.

“I think that’s important,” Cousins said of the scrimmages. “Players make a difference.”

Cousins threw a two-yard touchdown pass Tuesday to Jefferson, who returned to practice on a limited basis last week before being a full participant this week. Cousins said he told Jefferson during the scrimmage, “You know, you’re a pretty good football player.”

Wednesday’s practice saw the Vikings crank up the volume on recorded crowd noise for their only preseason road game. True, it won’t be a regular-season game, but Arrowhead Stadium is regarded as one of the NFL’s loudest venues.

“It’s always good to go on the road to a place that has a loud crowd,” Zimmer said. “We anticipate it will be loud there, so it will be good experience for when we get into the regular season.”

Though the Vikings didn’t scored many points at home in the preseason, tight end Irv Smith Jr. is optimistic they’ll be able to turn that around on the road.

“It’s not going to be easy,” he said. “But, you know, it’s a lot of fun going to another place and shutting their crowd up.”