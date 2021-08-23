The Vikings have been reported to be the least vaccinated team in the NFL, and they’re trying to do something about that.

Head coach Mike Zimmer, who has been outspoken about players needing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, said the Vikings brought in infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on Monday to talk to players about vaccines.

“He’s one of the top specialists in the world, and I thought he was very good with his points, answered a lot of questions,” Zimmer said. “Whether or not that changes anything, I don’t know.”

The Washington Post reported Aug. 3 that the Vikings had the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL at the time, with 70% of players in the vaccine process and 64.5% fully vaccinated. The Vikings already have had four players on the COVID-19 reserve list — unvaccinated quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley, and receiver Myron Mitchell.

“(Osterholm) understands the importance of when people look up to our football players,” Zimmer said. “Especially now, with … this delta variant and how it’s affecting younger people all over the world, I think that the more we can show (the vaccine is) safe … we’re all going to stay healthier.

“I just care about these players and I care about their families. So that’s my main reason. If they miss a game because of COVID, so be it. But I don’t want them to get sick and I don’t want their families to get sick.”

Breeland to face Chiefs?

Vikings starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is hoping to play in Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City. He spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs, starting in two Super Bowls.

“That was my goal to play,” Breeland said. “Kansas City, it’s going to be bittersweet going on the other side.”

Zimmer, who sat out 10 defensive starters in the first preseason game and five in the second game, said he has yet to decide if he will use Breeland against his former team.

“He doesn’t get a vote,” the coach said.

Breeland signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in June that could be worth as much as $2.7 million. He sidestepped a question about whether the Chiefs offered to re-sign him as a free agent.

“I’m a Minnesota Viking right now, that’s really all that matters at this point,” he said. “Me and you both know that it just didn’t work out at the time. I got a new start, new team, fresh beginning.”

After sitting out the Aug. 14 preseason opener against Denver, Breeland looked good last Saturday against Indianapolis. He was on the field for 16 defensive plays, and had a tackle and a pass defended.

“It felt great to finally get out there with the guys and really see what we got, put the potential together,” he said.

Smith-Marsette 'dynamic'

Rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette looked good against the Colts in the return game. He averaged 31.5 yards on two kickoff returns and had a 17-yard punt return.

Smith-Marsette took a second-quarter kickoff five yards deep in the end zone and brought it out 41 yards to the 36. Zimmer said after the game Smith-Marsette was “dynamic” but that he shouldn’t have brought that one out.

“It was just we got certain rules put in place and I just got to feel for where I’m at when I’m in the end zone and know that it was too deep, but I took it out and tried to get some yards with it,” Smith-Marsette said. “I just felt comfortable being back there, so all credit I give to the blockers.”

Injury report

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, who suffered a shoulder injury Aug. 6 in practice and returned Aug. 16 on a limited basis, was a full participant Monday. He wore a red jersey to designate that he couldn’t be hit.

Not practicing were Adam Thielen (who wore a wrap due to a thigh bruise suffered against the Colts), Anthony Barr, Alexander Mattison, Christian Darrisaw, Kene Nwangwu, Sheldon Richardson, Xavier Woods, Tyler Conklin, Dru Samia and James Lynch. Jake Bargas was helped off the field after being injured late in the practice.

A minor skirmish broke out between center Garrett Bradbury and defensive end Jalyn Holmes before it was broken up.

Briefly

Zimmer said defensive ends Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum, competing for a starting berth, both will play Friday. “They’re still battling, and one of them will end up being the starter there, and we’ll use the other rotationally,” Zimmer said. … Backup quarterbacks Browning and Mond both struggled against the Colts. “Some of the quarterbacks were a little skittish in the pocket,” Zimmer said. … Asked about his role with Oli Udoh beating him out to start at right guard, Dakota Dozier said, “I can control my effort and my attitude. Coach tells me to do something, and I do it.”