Seth Green transferred to the University of Houston in April, but the Gophers’ wildcat package built around him remains in their playbook for the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound dual-threat quarterback from Woodbury won’t be around to lead the short-yardage and goal-line formation, but head coach P.J. Fleck said change-of-pace alternatives remain at their disposal.

“It’s a wrinkle in the playbook,” Fleck said of the wildcat look on Monday. “We’ve also added a few folds, a few wrinkles and a few torn pieces of paper in there, too. We have some other options as well, not just: ‘Here comes Seth.’ ”

Green accounted for 388 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 114 carries at the U since 2018, but those numbers decreased each year. Last season, he had only nine carries during the team’s abbreviated seven-game season, but two resulted in TDs, including one in overtime during the 45-44 loss at Maryland.

At least one more play, a fourth-and-1 against Nebraska, had Green in the game at QB, but running back Mo Ibrahim used the look for a 26-yard score instead. Green also completed his only pass on the season, a 20-yarder against Wisconsin, and had three receptions as a receiver.

Who will be tabbed to come in as the wildcat — or some other variation — is to be determined and could come as soon as the Gophers’ season opener against No. 4 Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 2. The Buckeyes are 13.5-point favorites.

“I think what we have more than in years past is just some options to do something different, give different looks, give different people opportunities,” Fleck said. “But that is always going to be part of what we do.”

Green transferred to Houston to be able to play as a flex tight end, he said last spring. Green, who finished his high school career at Allen High School in the Dallas suburbs, recently was named one of the Cougars’ team captains.

Autman-Bell update

Chris Autman-Bell, the Gophers’ top receiver, has improved since injuring his leg in a tackle during practice Aug. 12, but Fleck didn’t say Monday if Autman-Bell would be available to play against the Buckeyes.

“He’s kind of moved from week-to-week to somewhat day-to-day now,” Fleck said. “We are excited about the progress he’s making. We are going to do what’s best for Chris, first. We are going to make sure Chris is healthy enough to do whatever, whether it’s practice, whether it’s reps, whether it’s playing in a game. But we will take that one day at a time.”

Forfeit rule

The Big Ten announced Monday that if a team is unable to play a conference game due to COVID-19, that contest will be deemed a forfeit and won’t be rescheduled. It will be considered a loss for the team impacted by the coronavirus and a win for the other team affected. If both teams are hit by COVID, the game will be considered a “no contest.”

“If it happens to turn out that way, then it’s somewhat in your control and somewhat out of your control,” Fleck said. “But we look at it as we do everything we can to control that, with education and doctors and people like that.”

Fleck has said his team is more than 90% vaccinated and that number has grown, but he did not share an exact percentage. University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel has said all students must be vaccinated when the vaccines gain full FDA approval; Pfizer’s shots received full approval on Monday.

Martin out

Former Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin is expected to be released by the Packers, according to ESPN. The Burnsville native native was a fifth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2020.

Martin, who has dealt with knee injuries both seasons, had 24 tackles and one sack in 10 regular-season games last year, then added two tackles in two playoff games.

Fellow former Minnesota linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remains with the Packers. The six-year veteran played for Atlanta and Arizona last season.

Briefly

The Gophers unveiled a new “black out” look for the season opener: a black jersey with white numbers and maroon trim and maroon helmets with black and white logos. … The Gophers started dedicating sections of practices to game planning for the Buckeyes on Monday, with the opener 10 days away. … Huntington Bank Stadium will have a new Club Cambria premium section for fans starting this fall. The first phase of the remodeled section will be completed before the Sept. 2 opener, with the second, more-extensive remodel coming at a later date. The 1,300 seats between the 25-yard lines will feature theater-style seats, amenities and a private entrance.